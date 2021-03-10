Nurses face emotional release after year in COVID ICU

And often it was Wilder who was holding the iPad as family members said good-bye over Facetime to a loved one.

“I was grateful to be able to at least be there to give that comfort, that gift to the family,” she said.

Nurses across the nation have a name for that task, according to a Los Angeles Times article: death by FaceTime.

The New York Times created a video about it called, “Death, through a nurse’s eyes:”

All in, all the time

Last spring, Kalissa was working at a different hospital doing a different job, watching on TV the pandemic race across Italy.

She chose to run toward the danger. She said she couldn’t help it; she felt a sense of urgency she’d never felt before. She started as a COVID-19 ICU and emergency room nurse at MercyOne in May of 2020.

It was still early in the stages of the pandemic. It would be five months before the hospital’s COVID unit would be filled with patients requiring care, but already there was a sense of controlled chaos.

A problem would arise and trouble shooting for it would happening on the fly, said Amanda, who has been an ICU nurse – an award-winning one – for the last two years.