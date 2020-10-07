Oakland Manor cited for alleged infection control violations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Oakland Manor has been cited by a state agency and fined $20,500 for alleged failings during its care and treatment of residents amid the coronavirus pandemic and a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals citation issued Tuesday said Oakland Manor failed to implement a comprehensive infection control program to mitigate the risk of spread during the COVID-19 outbreak. The citation said the facility failed to complete infection control surveillance consistently on residents, while also failing to isolate residents for a minimum of 10 days after COVID-19 symptoms first appeared.
The department also said Oakland Manor staff did not properly sanitize equipment and wore incomplete or improper personal protective equipment.
During a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, 10 residents died, while at least 30 residents and 17 staff members contracted the disease, according to the citation and the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.
"They found infectious control issues not only in relation with COVID-19, but generally accepted infectious control policies were not being followed," Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said.
The fine is pending a response by Oakland Manor to the citation. Wyant noted the facility has 30 days to respond.
Among the sanitary violations, the citation said in one instance, a staff member used the same gloves to dispose of a urine-soaked adult diaper and place a new diaper, known as a brief.
An additional violation at the facility related to the improper installation of a catheter for a resident and improper wound care afterward. The state agency said a CT scan showed the resident suffered a urethra tear after a catheter was malpositioned and a balloon had been inflated in the urethra, rather than the bladder, as it should've been.
The citation noted violations in disinfecting equipment, including a sit-to-stand lift that helps residents stand up. Staff expressed concern about having adequate houskeeping staffing to make sure all cleaning at the facility was completed.
In its report on the facility, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals noted an instance where a resident had tried to leave the facility, called an "elopement."
The report said during an August inspection a community member told a Department of Inspections and Appeals official that an Oakland Manor staff member had showed the community member a photo of a resident outside the facility, "on their hands and knees on a sidewalk with the resident's back side visible and covered in feces."
"The staff person told the community member the director of nursing knew the resident exited that night, but told the staff not to talk about it because she didn't want the administrator to know he (the resident) had 'gotten out,'" the report said, noting that in an interview the director of nursing said she had not had any elopements in the previous six months and "she did not have any incident reports related to attempted elopements."
Since the outbreak, a new administrator has taken over at Oakland Manor. The administrator directed a call from the Nonpareil on Wednesday to the facility's parent company, MGM Healthcare. Messages to MGM were not immediately returned.
Wyant said the county would continue to be in contact with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and Oakland Manor, "just to ensure ... that the proper procedures do get implemented."
"That’ll fall on their medical director and corporate staff to come up with and implement the training needed," Wyant said. "Or reduce their population to an amount their staff is properly equipped to handle.
"We want the residents of Pottawattamie County to receive the proper care, and receive humane care. This is the most vulnerable time of their life."
