Oakland Manor cited for alleged infection control violations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Among the sanitary violations, the citation said in one instance, a staff member used the same gloves to dispose of a urine-soaked adult diaper and place a new diaper, known as a brief.

An additional violation at the facility related to the improper installation of a catheter for a resident and improper wound care afterward. The state agency said a CT scan showed the resident suffered a urethra tear after a catheter was malpositioned and a balloon had been inflated in the urethra, rather than the bladder, as it should've been.

The citation noted violations in disinfecting equipment, including a sit-to-stand lift that helps residents stand up. Staff expressed concern about having adequate houskeeping staffing to make sure all cleaning at the facility was completed.

In its report on the facility, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals noted an instance where a resident had tried to leave the facility, called an "elopement."

The report said during an August inspection a community member told a Department of Inspections and Appeals official that an Oakland Manor staff member had showed the community member a photo of a resident outside the facility, "on their hands and knees on a sidewalk with the resident's back side visible and covered in feces."