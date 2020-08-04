Oakland Manor reports fourth COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

A fourth resident at Oakland Manor has died after contracting COVID-19.

Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said a man 81 or older who lived at the long-term care facility died on Sunday. The facility also has 10 new COVID-19 cases among members. There have been 29 positive cases at the facility, with four deaths.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, the state COVID-19 website listed 1,213 positive cases in the county out of 14,530 tests, for an 8.3% positive rate. Coronavirus.iowa.gov, which updates throughout the day, listed three new cases on Sunday, 34 on Saturday, 32 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday.

“Our cases are increasingly going up,” Wyant said. “We are definitely trending upward.”

There are 819 cases listed as recovered and 23 deaths in the county.

There have been 45,821 positive cases in Iowa out of 488,464 tests, for a 9.4% statewide positive rate. There have been 33,195 recoveries and 882 deaths.

