Oakland Manor reports fourth COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

A fourth resident at Oakland Manor has died after contracting COVID-19.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said a man 81 or older who lived at the long-term care facility died on Sunday. The facility also has 10 new COVID-19 cases among members. There have been 29 positive cases at the facility, with four deaths.
At 2:30 p.m. Monday, the state COVID-19 website listed 1,213 positive cases in the county out of 14,530 tests, for an 8.3% positive rate. Coronavirus.iowa.gov, which updates throughout the day, listed three new cases on Sunday, 34 on Saturday, 32 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday.
“Our cases are increasingly going up,” Wyant said. “We are definitely trending upward.”
There are 819 cases listed as recovered and 23 deaths in the county.
There have been 45,821 positive cases in Iowa out of 488,464 tests, for a 9.4% statewide positive rate. There have been 33,195 recoveries and 882 deaths.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
