Oakland Manor reports fourth COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

A fourth resident at Oakland Manor has died after contracting COVID-19.

Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said a man 81 or older who lived at the long-term care facility died on Sunday. The facility also has 10 new COVID-19 cases among members. There have been 29 positive cases at the facility, with four deaths.

Monday morning the state COVID-19 website listed 1,212 positive cases in the county out of 14,507 tests, for an 8.4% positive rate. Coronavirus.iowa.gov, which updates throughout the day, listed three new cases on Sunday, 34 on Saturday, 32 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday.

"Our cases are increasingly going up," Wyant said. "We are definitely trending upward."

