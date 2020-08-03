You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oakland Manor reports fourth COVID-19 death, 10 new cases
0 comments
breaking top story

Oakland Manor reports fourth COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

Only $3 for 13 weeks
covid-19 graphic
Lee News Service

A fourth resident at Oakland Manor has died after contracting COVID-19.

Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said a man 81 or older who lived at the long-term care facility died on Sunday. The facility also has 10 new COVID-19 cases among members. There have been 29 positive cases at the facility, with four deaths.

Monday morning the state COVID-19 website listed 1,212 positive cases in the county out of 14,507 tests, for an 8.4% positive rate. Coronavirus.iowa.gov, which updates throughout the day, listed three new cases on Sunday, 34 on Saturday, 32 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday.

"Our cases are increasingly going up," Wyant said. "We are definitely trending upward."

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News