Oakland Manor subject of state investigation after COVID-19 outbreak

Wyant said in addition to his department’s trouble communicating with MGM and Oakland Manor, he’s heard from others that have had trouble.

The Nonpareil has attempted repeatedly to contact MGM officials. On Monday, Oakland Manor officials again told the paper to contact MGM. A message left with MGM wasn’t immediately returned. In the past, MGM has directed questions to Oakland Manor.

“Their corporate office has really been absent,” Wyant said. “The biggest thing we’re hoping to get to change is communication between Pottawattamie County Public Health and Oakland Manor. With all the other long-term care facilities, we’ve been in direct contact with corporate office and administration on site.”

Wyant said his department has assisted with the other county outbreaks, for example contracting with the Visiting Nurses Association for fluid support at Country House and providing staff to assist with testing at Risen Son Christian Village.

“When you don’t know what’s going on in the facility, it’s hard to know what they need,” Wyant said.

There have been 29 positive cases at Oakland Manor, with seven deaths.