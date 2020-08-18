Oakland Manor subject of state investigation after COVID-19 outbreak

Pottawattamie County Public Health requested a state inspection of Oakland Manor after a COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care facility in Oakland.
Public Health Director Matt Wyant said he requested the investigation earlier this month amid unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the facility and its parent company, MGM Healthcare.
Wyant also said there were reports from medics picking up patients at the facility that Oakland Manor staff was not always wearing personal protective equipment.
Wyant said the county has held meetings with area long-term care facilities regarding COVID-19, including a “lessons learned” session after an outbreak at CountryHouse Residence memory care facility.
“I feel that helped out a number of facilities. There has been fantastic communication,” Wyant said, noting facilities have avenues to secure personal protective equipment.
Wyant said the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which holds the facility’s license, has been on site at Oakland Manor conducting a review. A message left with the department wasn’t immediately returned Monday.
“I don’t know what it looks like for them to release that information,” Wyant said of the agency, noting, “the only thing DIA confirmed with us is they have ‘significant findings.’”
Wyant said in addition to his department’s trouble communicating with MGM and Oakland Manor, he’s heard from others that have had trouble.
The Nonpareil has attempted repeatedly to contact MGM officials. On Monday, Oakland Manor officials again told the paper to contact MGM. A message left with MGM wasn’t immediately returned. In the past, MGM has directed questions to Oakland Manor.
“Their corporate office has really been absent,” Wyant said. “The biggest thing we’re hoping to get to change is communication between Pottawattamie County Public Health and Oakland Manor. With all the other long-term care facilities, we’ve been in direct contact with corporate office and administration on site.”
Wyant said his department has assisted with the other county outbreaks, for example contracting with the Visiting Nurses Association for fluid support at Country House and providing staff to assist with testing at Risen Son Christian Village.
“When you don’t know what’s going on in the facility, it’s hard to know what they need,” Wyant said.
There have been 29 positive cases at Oakland Manor, with seven deaths.
Glenn Hurst is a Minden physician contracted to serve as medical director at Oakland Manor. He directed specific questions about the facility to MGM, saying he couldn’t speak about the outbreak as medical director. Speaking as a physician and health advocate, Hurst noted the facility tested patients two weeks before the first case, with all tests coming back negative. The next round of testing revealed 18 positive cases.
Hurst said the facility screens people before coming in and doesn’t allow visitors. He said the spread likely occurred because of an asymptomatic individual.
“They didn’t find it because someone looked symptomatic, it’s because of testing. Did anybody there do anything wrong? I have a hard time saying somebody did,” Hurst said, noting, “I don’t get all that evidence.”
Hurst said the lesson is, “the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines are insufficient to prevent the spread in the nursing homes. What we see nursing homes doing is holding stricter policies.”
Hurst said the Department of Inspections and Appeals has been doing inspections in person and over the phone.
“We’re well aware of what’s going on with patients,” he said.
On Monday afternoon, the state COVID-19 website listed 1,426 positive cases in Pottawattamie County out of 16,284 tests, for an 8.8% positive rate. The site listed 1,070 recoveries.
Coronavirus.iowa.gov also listed a 30th death in the county. Wyant said his office was unaware of the death and as of Monday afternoon had not been able to confirm it.
The website listed 52,722 cases in state out of 561,762 tests for a 9.4% positive rate, with 981 deaths and 40,788 recoveries.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
