October brought honors for former inmate, straw poll, scavenger hunt

Brandy Reed of Council Bluffs was honored at Hope-Net Ministries’ Hope-Rising Dinner, held Oct. 22 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
She was presented the first-ever Hope-Rising 2020 Award.
Reed was introduced to Hope-Net Ministries while awaiting trial in the Pottawattamie County Jail, she said.
“Sue Jungman and Jean Stephens met with me,” she said. “I was in county so long I (built) relationships with both of them. By the time I got to prison, Sue kept in contact.”
When Reed got out and thought about going back to the way she was living before, “I kept thinking, ‘what would Sue do? What would Jean do?’”
She joined Hope-Net’s Pathways program, where she talked to other women who were going through the same transition to the community. She attended the organization’s monthly Circles of Support events at First Baptist Church, where she made new friends.
The general election came in November, but in October high school students across Iowa participated in an annual straw poll hosted by the Secretary of State’s Office.
At Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools, Democrats prevailed — and some long-shot candidates — most notably the ticker of musician Kanye West and Biblical life coach Michelle Tidball did better than one may have expected. The local straw poll ballots focused on national races — president/vice president, U.S. Senate and U.S. representative for Congressional District 3.
Statewide, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence easily won, garnering 56.8% of the vote. The pair won Iowa in November but lost the national election.
The Lewis Central High School Cheer Team painted part of the town pink for the fourth year, decorating local businesses’ windows for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed in October.
The squad has done many service projects for local organizations, according to Jennifer Finney, volunteer coordinator for the group.
“Last year, they had 454 hours” of volunteer service, she said.
“They do a lot of volunteering,” said head coach Liz Hytrek. “We have a parent who’s in charge every year (this is Finney’s second year). Sometimes they get contacted, sometimes the girls hear about something and bring it up at a meeting.”
“I’ve never had a group like this,” Hytrek continued. “Anytime an opportunity comes up, I just ask who wants to do it, and the hands start going up.”
The pandemic led to the cancelation of a number of events and activities this year, but local organizations and cities found ways to offer some fun for people while staying safe. A lot of that came in outdoor activities, including the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department’s scavenger hunt.
In mid-October, children under the age of 16 are being invited to participate in a fall scavenger hunt.
“As the season changes to fall and families continue to practice social distancing, we recognized the need for a fun and safe outdoor activity,” Kelsey Bocken, recreation and events manager for the City of Council Bluffs, said at the time. “The scavenger hunt connects kids and families to our parks and encourages active outdoor play.”
The scavenger hunt took participants to six city parks: Big Lake, Cochran, Fairmount, Sunset, Valley View and Westwood.
Each park contained a plaque with clues for participants to help them solve the quest.
