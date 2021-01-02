One pharmacy completes its COVID vaccine rounds in Iowa; others dealing with reported delays

DES MOINES — The owner of one of the three pharmacies participating in a federal program to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across Iowa said his company completed its distribution of more than 8,500 doses of the vaccine this week.

Kyle Janssen, the owner of an a pharmacist with Community Pharmacy, said during an interview this week that the company distributed its allotment of the vaccine to residents and staff in more than 80 long-term care facilities throughout the state in three days this week.

Janssen said next week the company expects to at least double that dosage delivery to more than 70 additional assisted living facilities across the state.

“We know these buildings have been going through hell,” Janssen said. “We’re just trying to do the right thing. These people have been living confined in their rooms since March.”

Janssen said Community Pharmacy has dubbed its vaccine distribution “Project Hug.”