One Year Later: Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund provided a 'lifeline for local arts and culture nonprofits'

Leaders from both museums as well as those of other cultural amenities in the region look forward to this summer, and are eager to provide fulfilling experiences for their patrons again.

“The arts are so much more than bricks and mortar in our community; they are invaluable when it comes to quality of life,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “This funding has done exactly what it was designed to do: support nonprofits during their most critical time of need.”

In addition to continuity of operations, the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund also supports emergency assistance to vulnerable populations and expanded infrastructure for public health.

“Ensuring the organizations that make up the fiber of our communities are strong and able to deliver on their intended mission is essential to the purpose of the COVID-19 Response initiative,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. “As we work our way through this extremely difficult time in our region, the generosity of businesses, foundations, and individuals who are committed to the strength and resilience of our communities certainly is shining through and building on the hope of recovery from the devastating effects of this pandemic.