One year of COVID: a somber anniversary and a moment of hope

After a tragic and devastating winter, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been dropping dramatically over the past two-plus months.

And of course, the vaccines are here. In a marvel of modern science, there are already three safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines being distributed throughout the country. More than 350,000 Iowans have started their vaccination, and more than 208,000 are fully vaccinated.

With COVID’s deadly spread continuing to fall and more people being vaccinated every day, optimism is becoming more and more abundant. The post-pandemic normal will not look exactly like the old normal, but the closer we can get, the better. And we’re getting there. That feels good.

So here’s to continued progress on the vaccine front, and continued drops in the virus’ spread.

That song from “Rent” is titled “Seasons of Love.” That seems appropriate, because it feels like we’re on the precipice of some post-pandemic seasons of love: a spring and summer hopefully filled with doing more of the things that bring us joy and happiness.

In the meantime, let’s make sure we get there together.

Let’s stay safe, and do what we can to keep those around us safe as well.