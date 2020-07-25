You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Outbreak reported at Oakland Manor in Pottawattamie County; 24 new cases total in the county, state total reaches over 41,500
0 comments
top story

Outbreak reported at Oakland Manor in Pottawattamie County; 24 new cases total in the county, state total reaches over 41,500

Only $3 for 13 weeks
covid-19 graphic
Lee BHM News Service

Coronavirus cases at Risen Son Christian Village, a long-term care facility in Pottawattamie County, have risen, in addition to a new outbreak at the Oakland Manor Nursing Home reported by the state.

As of Saturday, there are 32 positive cases and 14 recovered at Risen Son, according to the coronavirus.gov, and six deaths from the facility as of Friday, according to the Pottawattamie County Public Health. 

In Pottawattamie County, there were 1,024 cases listed as of Saturday at 1 p.m., up from the 1,000 reported Friday afternoon, according to the state.

At Oakland Manor, nine new cases were reported as of Saturday and no recoveries yet, according to the state.

In a 24-hour period ending Saturday morning, the state of Iowa reported 667 new cases of the COVID-19 disease were confirmed, raising the state’s total to 41,627.

In that same period, six deaths were reported statewide.

The state’s 14-day trend line shows another slight downward turn in both testing and cases. According to the state’s data, there have been 5,681 new cases in the last 14 days statewide, down from 6,649 a week ago.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced she was extending an emergency proclamation, particularly for social distancing and other rules for re-opened businesses.

-- Kyle Ocker reported from Ottumwa for The Ottumwa Courier via the Associated Press.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News