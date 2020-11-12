Page County considers mask mandate, Pottawattamie County reports more than 100 new cases

The Page County Board of Supervisors will consider a mask mandate today, as the county southeast of Council Bluffs — like counties throughout Iowa — experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Harrison County’s mask mandate went into effect on Tuesday. In recent days, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted to require masks at county-owned buildings and the Council Bluffs City Council voted to require masks at City Hall.
Page County’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 37% on Wednesday, third-highest in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website. The county was at 762 positive cases out of 3,997 tests, with 422 recoveries, on Wednesday. The county has had one death.
The state reported 308 cases in the county in November.
The Page County Board of Supervisors will consider the mandate at a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. today.
During the supervisors’ regular meeting on Tuesday, Board Chairman Chuck Morris noted that other counties in Iowa issuing mask mandates had positivity rates less than half of the Page County rate.
“At some point, more efforts are going to need to take place to get this curve under control,” Morris said.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he was all for issuing a mask mandate, but realizes it cannot be enforced legally and anticipates a lack of respect from individuals refusing to wear a mask.
“It’s not just something you can take lightly, because it is affecting people rather severely,” Armstrong said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate and has said her public health disaster proclamation precludes counties and cities from issuing a blanket mandate.
In Pottawattamie County, there were 107 new cases over 24 hours, with the state reporting 4,295 cases out of 29,463 tests, with 2,969 recoveries at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
There was a 52nd death, a woman between 61 and 80 years old, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The county’s 14-day rate climbed to 20%. In Mills County, the 14-day rate reached 25%, while Harrison County saw its dip to 19.3%. All but seven Iowa counties are below 15%, one of the state’s thresholds for school districts to request a move to virtual-only instruction.
Mills County reported its fourth COVID-19 death, an adult 80 or older who died at a hospital, according to the county’s public health department.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families.” Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes said through the department. “This is a sad reminder of how COVID can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. It is important that we do all we can to contain the spread of this virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and using good hand hygiene.”
Mills County was at 682 cases out of 5,028 tests, with 311 recoveries on Wednesday afternoon, according to state data.
The state listed 850 cases out of 4,112 tests, with 539 recoveries, in Harrison County. There have been 21 deaths.
Harrison County has three outbreaks at long-term care facilities. There are three in Cass County and one in Mills County, among 101 active outbreaks statewide.
Hospitalizations remained high locally and statewide. On Wednesday, there were 34 COVID-19 patients in Council Bluffs’ hospitals, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — saw a slight decrease, with 59 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 18 in intensive care, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Eight patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours. The regional numbers include Council Bluffs hospitals.
The state listed 1,190 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, as Iowa has set a new high each day of the month.
There were 210 patients in ICU and 230 were admitted in the previous 24 hours.
The state reported 5,058 new cases over 24 hours on Wednesday, with the total now at 166,838 cases out of 1,061,324 tests, with 104,218 recoveries. There were 25 new deaths, as the total hit 1,899.
Iowa’s 14-day rate was 21.6%. According to Johns Hopkins University research, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 49.3%.
