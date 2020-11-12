Page County considers mask mandate, Pottawattamie County reports more than 100 new cases

“It’s not just something you can take lightly, because it is affecting people rather severely,” Armstrong said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate and has said her public health disaster proclamation precludes counties and cities from issuing a blanket mandate.

In Pottawattamie County, there were 107 new cases over 24 hours, with the state reporting 4,295 cases out of 29,463 tests, with 2,969 recoveries at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

There was a 52nd death, a woman between 61 and 80 years old, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.

The county’s 14-day rate climbed to 20%. In Mills County, the 14-day rate reached 25%, while Harrison County saw its dip to 19.3%. All but seven Iowa counties are below 15%, one of the state’s thresholds for school districts to request a move to virtual-only instruction.

Mills County reported its fourth COVID-19 death, an adult 80 or older who died at a hospital, according to the county’s public health department.