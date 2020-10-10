Pandemic adjustments can pose challenges for deaf, hard-of-hearing students

“Even if a student is not relying on lip reading, they’re certainly watching facial expressions,” she said.

There are clear face masks available, she said.

If the school is in virtual mode, the student will need an interpreter or captioning, Rolinger said.

“If a school is using Microsoft Team and there’s someone signing in a box, the image of the signer is reduced” too much, she said.

Zoom, on the other hand, allows the user to split the screen, so the interpreter remains reasonably large, she said.

Asynchronous learning can help, Rolinger said. This is when classes are prerecorded, rather than livestreamed.

“If they miss something, they can rewind it,” she said. “When you’re live with classes, a student who’s deaf or hard of hearing doesn’t know what they missed.”

Hybrid learning can also create complications, if a student is working with an outside teacher or specialist, Rolinger said.

“You’ve got a speech therapist who’s trying to go to 10 to 12 schools,” she said. “All of these schools have different schedules.”