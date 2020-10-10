Pandemic adjustments can pose challenges for deaf, hard-of-hearing students

As schools switch to virtual instruction and other unusual modes, students who are deaf and hard of hearing face added challenges.
The Iowa Education for Deaf & Blind Extended Learning program will offer a free two-part webinar series on making education accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing students during the pandemic.
“It’s not parenting; it’s quality control!” is a statewide series intended for parents and educators of deaf and hard-of-hearing children. Sessions will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 27 via Zoom.
The series will include speakers from Iowa School for the Deaf, the Iowa Department of Education, Area Education Agencies of Iowa and Family & Educator Partnership, as well time for questions and discussion of people’s experiences and solutions, said Susan Rolinger, director of extended learning for the Iowa Education for Deaf & Blind.
“It’ll be an opportunity for people from all over the state to share resources that are out there,” she said.
There are possible challenges for deaf and hard-of-hearing students with all three of the Return-to-Learn models used in Iowa, Rolinger said. If a student’s school is open full time but instructors are wearing masks, the student can’t read their lips or see their facial expressions.
“Even if a student is not relying on lip reading, they’re certainly watching facial expressions,” she said.
There are clear face masks available, she said.
If the school is in virtual mode, the student will need an interpreter or captioning, Rolinger said.
“If a school is using Microsoft Team and there’s someone signing in a box, the image of the signer is reduced” too much, she said.
Zoom, on the other hand, allows the user to split the screen, so the interpreter remains reasonably large, she said.
Asynchronous learning can help, Rolinger said. This is when classes are prerecorded, rather than livestreamed.
“If they miss something, they can rewind it,” she said. “When you’re live with classes, a student who’s deaf or hard of hearing doesn’t know what they missed.”
Hybrid learning can also create complications, if a student is working with an outside teacher or specialist, Rolinger said.
“You’ve got a speech therapist who’s trying to go to 10 to 12 schools,” she said. “All of these schools have different schedules.”
However, the hybrid model can often improve a deaf or hard-of-hearing student’s access to social interaction, Rolinger said. Common areas like the cafeteria and hallways aren’t as noisy. That’s important, too, because deaf and hard of hearing have a higher risk of loneliness, she said.
When a school changes modes, it shouldn’t mean a student’s individual education plan has to change, she said, depending on how the IEP was written. However, if methods outlined in the plan are being used and they aren’t working for the student, it may be time to revisit the IEP.
The series will also examine the use of assessments, Rolinger said. When a student is taking a test from home, it’s important that parents don’t help them too much, or neither the school nor the parents will get an accurate reading of how the student is progressing.
For more information and to register, visit the Iowa School for the Deaf website at IowaSchoolfortheDeaf.org. Zoom links and password will be sent to people after they register. Questions may be emailed to chiser@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org. Registration closes at midnight on Oct. 16.
