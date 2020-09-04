Pottawattamie County 14-day positivity rate increases, public health notes system issues

During a press conference Thursday, Reynolds said, "The overall data hasn’t changed," when asked about changes in daily counts and other fluctuations. She said system maintenance over the weekend also caused issues.

"We’re continuing to work with an antiquated system with I.D.S.S.," Reynolds said. "There continues to be issues of trying to take a system that was never designed to deal with the amount of data we’re feeding through it and the scope at which we’re collecting data from hospitals and clinics around the state."

According to the site, Pottawattamie County had 1,682 positive cases Thursday afternoon -- an increase of 17 cases over a 24-hour period -- out of 17,923 tests. The site listed 1,410 recoveries. There have been 34 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Since the pandemic began, the county is at 1,798 cases per 100,000 population, 11th in state, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The county's seven-day rolling total is 133 cases per 100,000 population, according to the New York Times' COVID-19 tracker. Iowa is now second in the country on the metric, with 241 cases per 100,000.

The state had 67,151 positive cases out of 649,325 tests, with 48,563 recoveries and 1,135 deaths on Thursday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 910 new cases.