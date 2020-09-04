Pottawattamie County 14-day positivity rate increases, public health notes system issues

Pottawattamie County's 14-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate climbed again Thursday.
The rate was at 10.3% at 3 p.m. The rate was at 9% on Tuesday. The state has said 15% or higher is a threshold for schools that request a move to 100% virtual learning, with the rate among the factors to considered for such a request.
"There’s no alarm yet," Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said. "It has been fluctuating. What we have been waiting to see -- is it fluctuating because of changes in (the site), or case numbers? Our cases numbers have not changed as much as would be reflected in the 14-day rate."
The state COVID-19 website operated by the Iowa Department of Public Health, coronavirus.iowa.gov, has had occasional data issues throughout the pandemic. One issue Wyant and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed was dated state reporting software.
Wyant said private labs report cases to the state through the Iowa Disease Surveillance System, while TestIowa results go directly coronavirus.iowa.gov using software from Utah company Domo. Wyant said I.D.S.S. is dated.
"It's like an Atari compared to an X-Box," he said.
Wyant said despite the technological difficulties, Pottawattamie County Public Health is able to do timely contact tracing.
During a press conference Thursday, Reynolds said, "The overall data hasn’t changed," when asked about changes in daily counts and other fluctuations. She said system maintenance over the weekend also caused issues.
"We’re continuing to work with an antiquated system with I.D.S.S.," Reynolds said. "There continues to be issues of trying to take a system that was never designed to deal with the amount of data we’re feeding through it and the scope at which we’re collecting data from hospitals and clinics around the state."
According to the site, Pottawattamie County had 1,682 positive cases Thursday afternoon -- an increase of 17 cases over a 24-hour period -- out of 17,923 tests. The site listed 1,410 recoveries. There have been 34 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Since the pandemic began, the county is at 1,798 cases per 100,000 population, 11th in state, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The county's seven-day rolling total is 133 cases per 100,000 population, according to the New York Times' COVID-19 tracker. Iowa is now second in the country on the metric, with 241 cases per 100,000.
The state had 67,151 positive cases out of 649,325 tests, with 48,563 recoveries and 1,135 deaths on Thursday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 910 new cases.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.