Pottawattamie County announces three COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Reynolds also said a continuing issue is that Iowa is just not receiving as many doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as other states.

Iowa has administered 68.2% of the vaccine doses it has received, according to federal data. That puts Iowa right in the middle of the pack, with the 26th-highest rate among all states.

“The biggest problem of all of this has been the amount of vaccine that we receive,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “I don’t care what kind of system you had in place, that’s just not enough vaccines to really do what we needed to do. So as we see that ramp up, we’re going to continue to enhance and make our systems more efficient, more effective work with our partners and every day we’re seeing that get better and better.”

Reynolds said some counties’ vaccine distribution efforts have been slowed by inclement weather, and others by a lack of resources. She said the state is working to assist any counties in need of assistance.