Pottawattamie County announces three COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Wednesday three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.
The clinics will take place Friday, and again on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, in Council Bluffs.
The county said it expects to receive 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for each clinic. The vaccine requires two doses, spaced 21 days apart.
Pottawattamie County residents 65 and older must sign up for a vaccine appointment through the public health department’s website at pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate. The site offers the option of both English and Spanish language instructions.
Those without internet capabilities can call Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine availability, the county said.
“To help relieve some of the pressure on the area pharmacies and to make sure that our seniors without internet access can get a vaccine appointment Public Health is excited to offer a mass clinic opportunity,” Public Health Director Matt Wyant said in a release. “We encourage folks to help their elderly relatives or neighbors with registration. And, we’re grateful for the partnership with Connections Area Agency on Aging as they have assembled and will staff the vaccination hotline.”
Public Health said it designed the clinic’s registration process to be smooth and simple. Residents will need to provide their name, address, date of birth and email if applicable. Individuals must present proof of residency at the clinic. Consent forms should be printed and completed before arrival at the clinic.
As a reminder, more than 30,000 Pottawattamie county residents meet the requirements for phase 1B and the county has stressed patience as it works through the population. The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still exceeds supply.
“Please be patient as we navigate vaccine allocation. And know that we’re working on your behalf to continue to increase the number of doses we receive,” Wyant said.
Vaccination progress improving, ‘can be better,’ Reynolds says
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday her administration continues its effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.
Iowa remains among the roughly half-dozen states with the lowest vaccination rate. Approximately 9% of adult Iowans have received at least the first of two shots, according to federal data.
Reynolds said her administration is working with counties that are facing challenges distributing the vaccine, with pharmacies to ensure long-term care staff and residents are vaccinated and that any leftover doses are given to the state, and with Microsoft on a new website where Iowans will be able to register for a vaccination.
Reynolds also said a continuing issue is that Iowa is just not receiving as many doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as other states.
Iowa has administered 68.2% of the vaccine doses it has received, according to federal data. That puts Iowa right in the middle of the pack, with the 26th-highest rate among all states.
“The biggest problem of all of this has been the amount of vaccine that we receive,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “I don’t care what kind of system you had in place, that’s just not enough vaccines to really do what we needed to do. So as we see that ramp up, we’re going to continue to enhance and make our systems more efficient, more effective work with our partners and every day we’re seeing that get better and better.”
Reynolds said some counties’ vaccine distribution efforts have been slowed by inclement weather, and others by a lack of resources. She said the state is working to assist any counties in need of assistance.
“Just in a week the amount of efficiencies that we’ve been able to put in place and the increase in the percentage of vaccines administered is good,” Reynolds said. “We can be better. We’re working on it. But when you consider weather and what we’ve had to deal with … we’re going to keep working on those numbers and we’re going to keep getting better at the process.”
Reynolds previously raised concerns that Iowa is receiving fewer vaccine doses per population than other states. On Wednesday, Reynolds said she has discussed the issue with Gen. Gus Perna, the head of the federal government’s vaccine distribution program.
Iowa’s U.S. Senators have jumped into the fray: Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst said they have called on the federal government to ensure Iowa is receiving its fair share of vaccine doses.
In a letter sent Tuesday to the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Grassley and Ernst asked the agency to release its weekly formula for state allocations to help “build confidence in the vaccine distribution process.”
Format change
State officials told local public health agencies they plan to change the way Iowa orders COVID-19 vaccine doses from federal officials after the U.S. vaccine allocation tracking system showed Iowa’s rankings in the number of allocations per capita — among the worst in the nation — are “lower than actuality.”
Iowa Department of Public Health officials sent a memo to county public health departments Monday informing them they will order doses allocated to the state sooner each week than they previously had been.
However, state officials could not say whether this would result in shots reaching Iowans sooner, instead noting this helps “streamline” the allocation process for the state’s vaccine providers.
In the memo obtained by The Gazette, the department told local agencies that state officials met with White House officials on Friday to understand why Iowa’s ranking of vaccine allocations was “lower than expected.” Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Iowa at the very bottom of states for vaccines administered per 100,000 population as of earlier this week.
State officials indicated in the memo the ranking stemmed from the timing of the state’s vaccine orders. Doses became available for states to order through the federal system VTrckS on Thursday evening, but unlike most states, Iowa waited until a few days later to place an order.
According to the memo, “this has caused a significant public misperception that Iowa is either not receiving or not ordering all available doses.”
State officials waited to order doses for days because, “inconsistencies Iowa experienced in federal allocation projections in December,” the memo states, referring to shifting planning numbers from U.S. officials.
Starting this week, Iowa officials will now order COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday evening.
State officials noted Iowa orders every dose available to them from federal officials.
The latest on COVID-19 vaccinations in southwest Iowa:
Harrison and Mills Counties
Harrison County Home & Public Health said it will be handling vaccinations of the tiered populations by directly working with agencies and organizations.
Mills County Public Health said it is doing some vaccinations for the 65 and older population, in addition to pharmacies. The county’s vaccination hotline is 712-274-3643.
Phase 1B tiers
The phase 1B tiers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:
Tier 1 — First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, child welfare and social workers; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, early childhood education employees and childcare workers.
Tier 2 — Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff.
Tier 3 — Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college students in dormitories; government officials, including staff, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Tier 4 — Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.
Tier 5 — Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.
Adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated throughout all five tiers.
Phase 1C will include persons aged 65–74 years, persons aged 16–64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 and essential workers not previously included in phase 1A or 1B, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state has not announced when the phase will begin.
Vaccines for veterans
Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system’s website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.
The state’s vaccine dashboard also includes information on the number of vaccine doses administered and series completed. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.
Online resources:
— Erin Murphy of the Lee Des Moines Bureau and Michaela Ramm of The Gazette contributed to this report.