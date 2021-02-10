Pottawattamie County announces three more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Wednesday three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.

The clinics will take place Friday, and again on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, in Council Bluffs.

The county said it expects to receive 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for each clinic. The vaccine requires two doses, spaced 21 days apart.

Pottawattamie County residents 65 and older must sign up for a vaccine appointment through the public health department's website at pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate. The site offers the option of both English and Spanish language instructions.

Those without internet capabilities can call Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine availability, the county said.