Pottawattamie County approves mask requirement in county buildings; governor announces media campaign

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution requiring the public to wear a face covering in county-owned buildings.
The board voted 5-0 on the measure at a special meeting Thursday morning.
"At the end of the day it’s about protecting people, both the public and our employees," Board Chairman Justin Schultz told the Nonpareil.
In a release, the county said if a person that needs to conduct business with the county is unable to wear a face covering they should contact the department directly to make alternate arrangements. Many county services can be completed online.
Additionally, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a face covering policy for all Pottawattamie County employees in county-owned facilities and vehicles.
Schultz said the board would review the policy every 30 days, meeting with Pottawattamie County Public Health officials to look at the state of the novel coronavirus in the county and guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It’s an additional mitigation strategy to what we’ve been trying to do, to protect employees and mitigate the spread in the community," Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said. "With the state not allowing for local jurisdictions to put in an enforceable mask mandate, this is the county’s attempt to lead from the top -- show everyone the benefits of using masks in these social places. It can be enforceable -- you have to put a mask on inside the building."
CDC guidance says, "Face masks help prevent people who have COVID-19, including those who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, from spreading the virus to others. Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings. Wide use of masks especially helps protect those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 as well as workers who frequently come into close contact with other people."
Wyant noted local schools have mask requirements and recommendations that have led to tangible benefits.
"We’ve seen great success with no spread in schools," Wyant said. "I appreciate everything the schools are doing."
Testing has increased in the county -- Wyant said there were more than 8,700 conducted in October, a new high -- but so have positivity rates. The county's 14-day positivity rate was 15.6%, the highest since the state started posting 14-day rates at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The county was at 12.7% on Oct. 29 and hovered around 12% and lower in October.
Wyant said there were 30 COVID-19 patients in the two Council Bluffs hospitals on Thursday, the highest total of the pandemic. Statewide, Iowa again listed a new high of hospitalizations, with 839 patients.
The state COVID-19 website listed 101 new cases in the county over less than 24 hours, from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
There have been 47 COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie County and 1,802 in the state. Nationally, there have been around 234,000 deaths.
Asked how county residents can help stop the upward trend, Wyant said, "go back to where we were at the begging of this. Reinforce the mitigation strategies from the start of this -- social distancing, practice good hand hygiene and wear a mask."
Wyant said this allergy season needs to be treated differently.
"We can’t think of it as allergies this year. You have to consider that it might be COVID. If you have a runny nose, stay home," he said.
"I think a lot of what happens is we get comfortable. We’re getting comfortable not wearing masks. We’re not as vigilante," he said, noting the fatigue of dealing with the pandemic. "It’s hard. You get to a point where you’re tired of hearing about it, you might’ve survived it."
But as cases increase, "We have to be mindful of what we’re doing. Don’t take any unnecessary risks if you don’t need to."
Countywide mask mandate not likely
Schultz said, "We’ve been getting a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure, to issue a mask mandate."
"My firm belief is that we can’t legally enforce it so I don’t want to pursue something like that," he said, pointing to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' guidance that cities and counties don't have the authority to pass and enforce a mandate. "We could do a mask mandate, have one out there. There’d be no way to enforce it. So are we accomplishing anything other than frustrating a large population that doesn’t want it?"
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors passed a mask mandate as the county experienced a surge in cases, including an outbreak at three long-term care facilities that has claimed the lives of 15 residents. The mandate takes effect on Nov. 9.
Harrison County Department of Health officials said at the time that while there will be no fines or citations for noncompliance, research from other cities has shown that such a regulation increases overall use of face coverings.
Asked about the idea that a mandate would encourage more to use face coverings, Schultz said, "Are we violating someone’s constitutional rights by mandating something that’s not legally enforceable? I don’t want to overstep my authority as a county supervisor."
Schultz said the board doesn't want to create tension with the governor and Iowa Department of Public Health.
"This is our compromise," Schultz said, referring to the county building and county employee policy. "I don’t anticipate Pottawattamie County pursuing a mask mandate. Instead of mandating, we’re recommending. We’re going to publicly recommend everyone do it and lead by example. (And) when you’re on county property we’re going to require it."
Iowa governor announces ad campaign as virus deaths soar
Reynolds said Thursday she will institute a media campaign to encourage people to take action to reduce the state's surging number of coronavirus infections but will not impose any mandates or enforce new rules, according to the Associated Press.
The AP reported Reynolds also said the success of Republican candidates in the general election was proof that most Iowans support her decision to not require masks and quickly end most restrictions on businesses.
“They agree with how we've handled COVID-19," she said during a news conference.
Reynolds said the media campaign would begin next week and would include newspaper, television and radio advertising.
The Associated Press reported the seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 26% on Oct. 21 to over 39% on Nov. 4, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation behind South Dakota.
Hospital officials told the AP they are preparing plans for a big increase in patients and pleaded for people to change behavior or risk overwhelming the health care system.
In the past four days, 85 deaths were reported in Iowa with coronavirus. In the past 30 days, 379 deaths were reported.
All 99 counties in Iowa have a positivity rate of 8% or more and 72 counties are above 15%.
- David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
