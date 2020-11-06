Pottawattamie County approves mask requirement in county buildings

There have been 47 COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie County and 1,802 in the state. Nationally, there have been around 234,000 deaths.

Asked how county residents can help stop the upward trend, Wyant said, “go back to where we were at the begging of this. Reinforce the mitigation strategies from the start of this — social distancing, practice good hand hygiene and wear a mask.”

Wyant said this allergy season needs to be treated differently.

“We can’t think of it as allergies this year. You have to consider that it might be COVID. If you have a runny nose, stay home,” he said.

“I think a lot of what happens is we get comfortable. We’re getting comfortable not wearing masks. We’re not as vigilante,” he said, noting the fatigue of dealing with the pandemic. “It’s hard. You get to a point where you’re tired of hearing about it, you might’ve survived it.”

But as cases increase, “We have to be mindful of what we’re doing. Don’t take any unnecessary risks if you don’t need to.”

Board: Countywide mask mandate not likely

Schultz said, “We’ve been getting a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure, to issue a mask mandate.”