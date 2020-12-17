Pottawattamie County asks school districts to survey teachers about vaccine

Margaret Johnson, the Public Information Board’s executive director, said she would need more information about how the vaccine advisory council was formed, who formed it, and what responsibilities were assigned to the council, before she could determine whether it should be exempt from state open meetings and records laws.

Regardless of whether those laws apply to the vaccine advisory council, the group should hold its meetings in public so the public can feel confident in its work, said Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, a coalition of Iowa media outlets that advocates for transparent governance.

“The Freedom of Information Council believes there is no more important function in government right now than how government is going to distribute the vaccine across the state. And with the recommendations of the experts being kept from the public, I don’t know that that’s going to be a strategy that’s going to build public confidence in the decisions that are made. I think on the contrary: I think it’s going to invite people to be skeptical and to distrust the decisions that are made,” Evans said.