Pottawattamie County at 1,221 COVID-19 cases; region has 14 hospitalizations

Southwest Iowa has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks as a pair of long-term care facilities battle outbreaks.
The Iowa Department of Public Health Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — listed 14 hospitalized patients on Tuesday afternoon, with seven in intensive care. None of the patients were on ventilators, according to the state COVID-19 website.
Fourteen is the highest daily total since 17 were hospitalized on May 30.
The majority of those hospitalizations came from outbreaks at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs and Oakland Manor in Oakland. On Tuesday there were 11 hospitalizations in Council Bluffs, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Wyant said the highest recent number in the county was 13 on July 31.
“The hospitals numbers did creep up on us. That is predominantly related to our long-term care numbers,” Wyant said, noting it has “crept back down” somewhat in the county.
Wyant said there have been 29 cases among patients at Oakland Manor, with nine recoveries. Four residents have died after contracting the disease.
Risen Son 12 current cases and had 31 total, Wyant said. There have been six deaths among residents at the facility.
There were 1,221 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County as of Tuesday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, an increase of eight from roughly 24 hours earlier. With 14,573 tests, the county’s positive rate remained at 8.4%.
The county listed 835 recoveries and deaths remained at 23.
