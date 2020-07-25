Pottawattamie County at 18 COVID-19 deaths, Risen Son reports additional staff case; bottle redemption can resume Sunday

Reynolds this week encouraged residents to wear masks in public but has declined to issue requirements that people wear masks. She has also said local officials don’t have the authority to institute mask orders.

The state COVID-19 website listed 41,137 cases Friday afternoon, up from 40,634 the day before. The site listed three new deaths, for a total of 821, along with 29,204 recoveries.

Hospitalizations for the virus were slightly down, to 230 from 232 on Thursday. That included 72 who were being treated in intensive care units. Iowa reached a peak of 417 COVID-19 hospitalizations on May 6.

Available space and equipment to treat new patients in the state’s hospitals remained steady, with 39% of the state’s hospital beds available and 79% of its nearly 800 ventilators available on Friday.

That included 180 beds and 60 ventilators available in Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties. There were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and four in intensive care on Friday.

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.