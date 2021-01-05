Pottawattamie County awaits word on more vaccine

“We are set up and ready to go, the only thing we need is vaccine,” Wyant said. “I’m struggling to understand where the state sees the hold up. If they’d up their allotments, local public health could get out to priority groups.”

Wyant said the state has not been transparent in discussing allocations, including why allocations have been cut from initial projections. Additionally, the state has been announcing how much vaccine will come on a Monday, with it arriving early the next week.

“The real lack in transparency coming from IDPH has been a struggle. We’ve planned and planned, but when you only have a week and a half to put it together and have enough people there, it’s tough,” Wyant said.

He said he has worked with local elected officials to press the state health department for additional information.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said its tracking system shows 54,755 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state as of Sunday. It expects to update coronavirus.iowa.gov with vaccine information in the coming weeks. A spokeswoman said she would follow up with the Nonpareil on additional questions.