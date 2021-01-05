Pottawattamie County awaits word on more vaccine

Pottawattamie County will wait a while before additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine come to the area.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Monday he did not receive word about more doses. It’s likely the next round would arrive around Jan. 19 at the earliest, he said.
So far the county has only received the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, spread 28 days apart.
On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health sent a letter to county public health departments and health care providers saying they need to administer the vaccine at a more rapid pace.
“We write to you today with a sense of urgency. While it’s encouraging to see there are now Iowans in all 99 counties that have been vaccinated for COVID-19, we are not yet administering vaccines at the rate we had projected,” Interim Director Kelly Garcia and Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state’s public health medical director and epidemiologist, said in the letter. “As we continue to receive additional vaccine doses weekly from the federal government, it’s increasingly important that we accelerate the vaccination of priority groups to keep pace. Otherwise, we’re concerned that the amount of unused vaccine may grow if allocated amounts are not used in a timely manner.”
But Wyant said Pottawattamie County is ready for more doses — not sitting on unused doses.
The county received 1,600 doses the week of Christmas, with 1,000 doses split among CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. All Care Health Center received 100 doses, and the county distributed the remainder at a clinic to health care workers not affiliated with the major health care systems, along with first responds with fire departments in the county, on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.
Last week the county received 600 doses, which were split among the hospitals.
On Monday, Methodist Health System spokeswoman Claudia Bohn said Jennie Edmundson staff was able to get an extra dose out of each vial, so the number distributed will be closer to 880, with the first round of vaccinations expected to be completed at the hospital by the end of the week.
CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Barth said Mercy would wrap up its first doses today.
“We expected each week allotments would increase. We’ve seen a decrease. And now, none,” Wyant said. “They don’t say why.”
Wyant said he’s still waiting on the state to clarify if the state is equitably distributing the vaccine, given Pottawattamie County and much of southwest Iowa was only receiving the Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine requires extreme cold, and the state did not allow Pottawattamie County to store an allotment in Nebraska.
“We are set up and ready to go, the only thing we need is vaccine,” Wyant said. “I’m struggling to understand where the state sees the hold up. If they’d up their allotments, local public health could get out to priority groups.”
Wyant said the state has not been transparent in discussing allocations, including why allocations have been cut from initial projections. Additionally, the state has been announcing how much vaccine will come on a Monday, with it arriving early the next week.
“The real lack in transparency coming from IDPH has been a struggle. We’ve planned and planned, but when you only have a week and a half to put it together and have enough people there, it’s tough,” Wyant said.
He said he has worked with local elected officials to press the state health department for additional information.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said its tracking system shows 54,755 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state as of Sunday. It expects to update coronavirus.iowa.gov with vaccine information in the coming weeks. A spokeswoman said she would follow up with the Nonpareil on additional questions.
The vaccine frustration for Wyant and others comes as the county sees a slight increase in positivity rates. Pottawattamie County was at a 16.7% 14-day positivity rate on Monday, up from 15.3% a week before, according to state data.
Wyant said the county had 11,141 tests in November for a 23.4% positivity rate, while there were 8,343 tests in December and a 19.2%.
He said after Thanksgiving the county didn’t see the surge it had after other holidays. He’s hopeful it’s a similar story for the time frame after Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
“We did not see as much of a holiday spike after Thanksgiving as what was seen in other areas of the nation. From what I heard, a lot of people really did heed those warnings,” he said. “How that plays after Christmas, I’m not 100% certain (how it’ll go).”
Add to that, Wyant noted case counts have started going up on the coasts in the U.S.
“We’ve historically lagged three weeks to a month behind. I imagine what we’ll see is those increases creeping across the U.S. and coming into our area,” he said.