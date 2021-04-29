Pottawattamie County begins shift to next vaccination phase; Reynolds says efforts continue to address declining demand for COVID vaccine

The last scheduled Pottawattamie County Public Health first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Friday.
The last booster — second — dose clinic will be held on May 15 at the Mid-America Center.
“It really is based on demand,” Public Health Director Matt Wyant said.
Wyant noted clinics used to quickly filled up, but in recent weeks all appointments haven’t been filled. Space is still available for Friday’s clinic at the Mid-America Center, register at bit.ly/3vr6JpL.
As the county transitions from mass vaccination clinics, Wyant said it will shift its focus to micro clinics. The department will be in local schools next week.
“We’ll go to community centers, church groups. Those small areas to give one-on-one education about the vaccine and its effectiveness,” he said. “We’re starting to celebrate the success of getting one person vaccinated vs celebrating getting 2,000 vaccinated.”
The county recently crossed vaccinating 25% of residents. Wyant said the goal is at least 60%.
“We need to get up to 60%, so it’s a big push for us,” Wyant said of the next phase.
Wyant mentioned hesitancy after the Centers for Disease Control paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. After review, that pause was lifted. The county has 670 Johnson & Johnson doses it will give to local partners. The majority of vaccines in the county have been the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“We’ve dispensed over 40,000 doses of Pfizer. That allows us to talk about the safety of it and whatever adverse effects they might feel,” Wyant said of discussions with residents who are hesitant.
The need to fight COVID-19 remains. The county had 3,064 tests and 514 positives in April through Monday, for a 14.1% positivity rate.
“We’ve been increasing over the last two months,” Wyant said of case counts.
Of those April numbers, 23% of the cases were adults in the 19 to 29 range, while another 20% were those 18 and under.
“It really is imperative on keeping up with our COVID measures, especially in those confined spaces,” he said.
And more vaccinations are needed. Wyant talked about the large clinics reaching early adapters and those with means to attend them. The next phase will bring the vaccine to other places. He told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday they have a heat map that shows vaccinated areas, which will allow public health to target underserved locations.
“Now it’s time for us to take it to the rest of people. We’ll have a lot of evening appointments, weekend appointments, there will be walk-ins available,” he told the Nonpareil. “I think for a large amount of people that’s the case, they’re not against the vaccine, but it’s hard for them to go out of their way for it.”
He noted an analogy from a colleague about new smartphones. Some people will drive hundreds of miles for one, others will wait until it comes to town.
Wyant noted during the board meeting barriers also include transportation and internet access.
The county is also setting up a clinic at the Veterans Affairs building, 623 Sixth Ave., that will start taking appointments, with the first appointments on May 8.
At the board meeting, Wyant asked for approval to purchase a van for mobile vaccination efforts.
Supervisor Tim Wichman asked about the demand for the shift in strategy.
“I’m confident we’ll get a number of vaccines off this model,” Wyant said, noting requests from Oakland, Treynor and elsewhere to return to those towns.
Wyant told the board there are reimbursement options from the state for the efforts.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the purchase of the van.
Wyant also mentioned the potential need for additional mass vaccination clinics in the late summer and fall if there’s an additional large push for vaccine availability as people look to travel to countries that require a vaccine, for example, or for students at colleges that require them.
“The demand levels will dictate what we do,” Wyant told the Nonpareil.
At Monday’s Council Bluffs City Council meeting, members encouraged area residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet.
“It’s a very easy process, very quick, in and out,” Councilman Chad Hannan said. “I would highly encourage anyone that still needs to do so to get it done.”
“The process is so easy, 20 minutes of your time,” Councilman Mike Wolf.
Reynolds says efforts continue to address declining demand for COVID vaccine
Gov. Kim Reynolds says her administration is working with entities like colleges and community events to encourage Iowans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Demand for the vaccine has slowed significantly over the past two weeks. Last week, 80 of the state’s 99 counties declined some or all of their new vaccine allotment because they did not need all of the previous week’s supply.
One-third of Iowa’s population is vaccinated from COVID-19, the 15th-highest rate in the nation, according to a Washington Post tracker that uses federal data.
Reynolds said her administration has been talking to colleges about ways to convince young people to get the vaccine, and to organizers of community events like farmers markets to create more ways for Iowans to get the vaccine.
“We’re just looking for unique ways that we can go to where Iowans are gathering and have a mobile clinic there,” Reynolds said. “They’ll be able to receive a vaccine, but it’s also an opportunity to be educated, get some information if they have any questions. It will just be an all of the above resource.”
Reynolds noted Iowa is not alone in facing a measure of vaccine hesitancy.
The national average for states’ weekly change in administered vaccine doses is a reduction of 10%, according to the Washington Post tracker.
West Virginia announced plans to use federal COVID-19 relief funding to offer a $100 savings bond to each resident 16 to 35 years old who receives the vaccine.
Reynolds said her staff has discussed with colleges ways to encourage young Iowans to receive the vaccine. The University of Iowa, for example, is offering to any students who get vaccinated a $10 gift card to the Iowa City Downtown District.
“We’ll always be looking at different ways that we can really tie in and encourage people to get that done,” said Reynolds, who was vaccinated in early March during a news conference.
Reynolds said she hopes 65% to 75% of Iowans ultimately receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal CDC and World Health Organization say experts are still learning what percentage of people need to be vaccinated before most people are protected. That threshold varies by disease, according to the WHO, which lists as an example 80% for polio.