Pottawattamie County begins shift to next vaccination phase; Reynolds says efforts continue to address declining demand for COVID vaccine

“We’re just looking for unique ways that we can go to where Iowans are gathering and have a mobile clinic there,” Reynolds said. “They’ll be able to receive a vaccine, but it’s also an opportunity to be educated, get some information if they have any questions. It will just be an all of the above resource.”

Reynolds noted Iowa is not alone in facing a measure of vaccine hesitancy.

The national average for states’ weekly change in administered vaccine doses is a reduction of 10%, according to the Washington Post tracker.

West Virginia announced plans to use federal COVID-19 relief funding to offer a $100 savings bond to each resident 16 to 35 years old who receives the vaccine.

Reynolds said her staff has discussed with colleges ways to encourage young Iowans to receive the vaccine. The University of Iowa, for example, is offering to any students who get vaccinated a $10 gift card to the Iowa City Downtown District.

“We’ll always be looking at different ways that we can really tie in and encourage people to get that done,” said Reynolds, who was vaccinated in early March during a news conference.

Reynolds said she hopes 65% to 75% of Iowans ultimately receive the COVID-19 vaccine.