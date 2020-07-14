Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases total more than 830; Crawford County reports third COVID-19 death

Over the weekend and into Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.

To the north, Crawford County reported an additional death, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the county, home to multiple meatpacking plants. There have been 681 positive cases out of 3,129 tests, for a 21.8% positive rate — higher than the roughly 10% or lower public health officials have said is a target, but lower than upwards of 50% earlier in the pandemic.

The state COVID-19 website listed 838 cases in Pottawattamie County around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, up from 801 listed on Friday afternoon. The site, which updates constantly throughout the day, listed 11,290 tests for a positive rate of 7.4%. The rate has been at 7.4% for more than a week now.

There have been 673 recoveries in the county from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including 14 new recoveries since the last Nonpareil accounting of numbers.

There have been 13 deaths.

There have been 35,529 positive cases in Iowa out of 377,873 tests, for a 9.4% positive rate. The state reported 26,665 total recoveries on Monday afternoon, along with 754 deaths.