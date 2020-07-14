Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases total more than 830; Crawford County reports third COVID-19 death

Over the weekend and into Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
To the north, Crawford County reported an additional death, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the county, home to multiple meatpacking plants. There have been 681 positive cases out of 3,129 tests, for a 21.8% positive rate — higher than the roughly 10% or lower public health officials have said is a target, but lower than upwards of 50% earlier in the pandemic.
The state COVID-19 website listed 838 cases in Pottawattamie County around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, up from 801 listed on Friday afternoon. The site, which updates constantly throughout the day, listed 11,290 tests for a positive rate of 7.4%. The rate has been at 7.4% for more than a week now.
There have been 673 recoveries in the county from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including 14 new recoveries since the last Nonpareil accounting of numbers.
There have been 13 deaths.
There have been 35,529 positive cases in Iowa out of 377,873 tests, for a 9.4% positive rate. The state reported 26,665 total recoveries on Monday afternoon, along with 754 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 838 cases, 673 recoveries, 11,290 tests, 7.4% of those tested have come back positive, 13 deaths
Mills County — 53 cases, 34 recoveries, 2,139 tests, 2.5%
Harrison County — 62 cases, 47 recoveries, 1,210 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 30 cases, 20 recoveries, 977 tests, 3.1%
Shelby County — 119 cases, 110 recoveries, 1,196 tests, 9.9%
Montgomery County — 15 cases, eight recoveries, 880 tests, 1.7%, two deaths
Monona County — 78 cases, 57 recoveries, 970 tests, 8%
Crawford County — 681 cases, 636 recoveries, 3,129 tests, 21.8%, three deaths
Page County — 22 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,312 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — 11 cases, seven recoveries, 462 tests, 2.4%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with five in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, up slightly from Friday.
The region has 200 inpatient beds available, 22 intensive care beds available and 66 ventilators available, all slightly up from Friday. There are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
Concerned about COVID-19?
