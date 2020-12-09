Pottawattamie County COVID-19 death count drops as state changes method of recording COVID-related deaths

DES MOINES — Iowa is modifying the way it records COVID-19 deaths, a change that will result in a net increase in the number of Iowans who will be recorded as having died of the virus.
Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the state public health department, told reporters Monday night that the state will now record COVID-19 deaths based on federal cause-of-death coding, which is based on the death record completed by the health care provider.
The change will result in a net addition of 177 additional COVID-related deaths in Iowa as of Monday evening. At the time of its announcement, the change took the death total from 2,721 to 2,898. On Tuesday afternoon, the total was at 2,919.
“We’ve recognized a need to adjust our death reporting,” Garcia said.
Under the old system, the state recorded a COVID-19 death when a positive test result in the state system matched with a death certificate.
Under that old system, if an individual’s death was deemed COVID-19-related by a physician but the deceased did not have a positive test on file, the state did not record that as a COVID-19-related death.
Under the new system, only the COVID-19 cause-of-death coding is required for the state to recognize it as a COVID-19-related death. A matching positive test is not required.
Garcia said the change will provide better consistency in reporting between county, state and federal government public health agencies, and will better enable researchers in the future to examine the impact of COVID-19 on Iowa.
The new system also better aligns with how deaths related to other diseases are recorded.
“This information will be helpful for national comparisons, and I believe it will also be helpful when we compare causes of death over the course of the entire 2020 calendar year,” Garcia said. “When you look back in years to come, one year out, five years out, 10 years out, this change will allow us to see an apples-to-apples comparison of deaths.”
With the change, the state’s public COVID-19 data changed Tuesday morning, Garcia said. The new recording system will be applied retroactively to the start of the pandemic in March. Many counties will see an increase in total COVID-19-related deaths, while some will see a net decrease.
Pottawattamie County went from 82 to 68 deaths at the time of the announcement. There were 69 listed on Tuesday afternoon.
"I've asked for clarification on why we saw such a dramatic decrease in ours and haven’t received that yet," county Public Health Director Matt Wyant said.
Harrison County's death total jumped from 33 to 46, while Mills County declined from 10 to seven.
About 16% of the net statewide increase came from Linn County, where the number of COVID-19-related deaths rose from 173 to 201 as of Monday night. Scott County rose by four from 99 to 103. Black Hawk County went up from 156 to 159.
In Woodbury County, deaths dropped from 140 to 126 as of Monday night with the change. Polk County’s total dropped from 357 to 353, and Johnson County deaths from 41 to 39.
The federal government and other states have already been using cause-of-death coding to record COVID-19 deaths. Garcia said Iowa did not change its method earlier in the pandemic because she said there was not a statistically significant difference between the methods and because the old system enabled the state in real time to also gather more information, like the deceased’s profession.
Garcia said that is one trade-off of the new system: that extra information will no longer be available in real time. Researchers will have to accumulate that information at a later time.
Garcia said confirmed COVID-19-related deaths will still take time to be reported to the state, because the reporting process can take up seven days. But the data will continue to be updated daily, she said.
Local cases, positivity rates
Pottawattamie County was at 7,059 positive COVID-19 cases out of 36,360 individuals tested, with 4,450 recoveries, on Tuesday, according to state data. The county's 14-day positivity rate was at 19.7%.
Mills County had 1,134 cases out of 6,132 individuals tested, with 733 recoveries. Harrison County had 1,171 cases out of 4,863 individuals tested, with 838 recoveries. Mills and Harrison's 14-day rates were at 12.2% and 19.2%, respectively.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
