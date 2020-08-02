Pottawattamie County has 22 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

The state COVID-19 website listed a total 1,173 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon, an increase of 22 over a 24-hour period.

The increase covers a 24-hour period from Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday. The state of Iowa saw an increase of 463 cases of the disease and seven new deaths. In the last 24 hours as of Saturday at 11 a.m., the state reported 4,928 new tests for a positivity rate of 9.4%.

There have been 778 recoveries and 22 deaths in Pottawattamie county.

At Risen Son Christian Village, site of a COVID-19 outbreak, 38 residents have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Eight more than yesterday. As of Friday, six residents have died and as of Saturday, 16 have recovered.

As of Friday, 20 staff members at the long-term care facility have tested positive, with 14 recoveries.

Oakland Manor, also the site of an outbreak, has risen to 29 cases, 10 more than Friday. As of Friday, there are three deaths, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.