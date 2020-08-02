Pottawattamie County has 22 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

The state COVID-19 website listed a total 1,173 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon, an increase of 22 over a 24-hour period.
The increase covers a 24-hour period from Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday. The state of Iowa saw an increase of 463 cases of the disease and seven new deaths. In the last 24 hours as of Saturday at 11 a.m., the state reported 4,928 new tests for a positivity rate of 9.4%.
There have been 778 recoveries and 22 deaths in Pottawattamie county.
At Risen Son Christian Village, site of a COVID-19 outbreak, 38 residents have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Eight more than yesterday. As of Friday, six residents have died and as of Saturday, 16 have recovered.
As of Friday, 20 staff members at the long-term care facility have tested positive, with 14 recoveries.
Oakland Manor, also the site of an outbreak, has risen to 29 cases, 10 more than Friday. As of Friday, there are three deaths, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.
On Friday, Oakland Manor parent company MGM Healthcare directed inquiries about the outbreak to the Oakland facility — which had directed questions to the corporate office earlier this week. A message left for a supervisor at Oakland Manor Friday wasn’t immediately returned.
Statewide, the COVID-19 website listed 44,975 cases out of 480,890 tests, for a positive rate of 9.4%. There have been 873 deaths and 32,816 recoveries.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
