Pottawattamie County has 33 additional COVID-19 cases; Risen Son at 50 total cases, with 28 recoveries

The state COVID-19 website listed total 1,151 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 33 over a roughly 24-hour period.

The increase covers 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday. There have been 14,087 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 8.2% -- up from 8% Thursday. There have been 778 recoveries and 22 deaths in the county.

At Risen Son Christian Village, site of a COVID-19 outbreak, 30 residents have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Ray Dickison with Rison Son parent company Christian Horizons. Six residents have died and 14 have recovered.

Twenty staff members at the long-term care facility have tested positive, with 14 recoveries.

Oakland Manor, also the site of an outbreak, is still at 19 positive cases, with three deaths, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.

On Friday, Oakland Manor parent company MGM Healthcare directed inquiries about the outbreak to the Oakland facility -- which had directed questions to the corporate office earlier this week. A message left for a supervisor at Oakland Manor Friday wasn't immediately returned.

