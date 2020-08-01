Pottawattamie County has 33 additional COVID-19 cases; Risen Son at 50 total cases, with 28 recoveries

The state COVID-19 website listed total 1,151 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 33 over a roughly 24-hour period.
The increase covers 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday. There have been 14,087 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 8.2% — up from 8% Thursday. There have been 778 recoveries and 22 deaths in the county.
At Risen Son Christian Village, site of a COVID-19 outbreak, 30 residents have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Ray Dickison with Rison Son parent company Christian Horizons. Six residents have died and 14 have recovered.
Twenty staff members at the long-term care facility have tested positive, with 14 recoveries.
Oakland Manor, also the site of an outbreak, is still at 19 positive cases, with three deaths, according to Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.
On Friday, Oakland Manor parent company MGM Healthcare directed inquiries about the outbreak to the Oakland facility — which had directed questions to the corporate office earlier this week. A message left for a supervisor at Oakland Manor Friday wasn’t immediately returned.
Statewide, the COVID-19 website listed 44,582 cases out of 476,322 tests, for a positive rate of 9.4%. There have been 867 deaths and 32,578 recoveries.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
