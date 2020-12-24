Pottawattamie County nears 8,000 COVID-19 cases

Pottawattamie County is nearing 8,000 total COVID-19 cases, but has seen its 14-day positivity rate consistently decrease since high points in mid-November.

There were 7,959 positive cases out of 38,770 individuals tested, with 6,206 recoveries on Wednesday afternoon, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. There are currently 1,753 active cases. There have been 87 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 15.8%. It was at 21.1% on Dec. 1 and saw a high of 22.7% on Nov. 17.

Though the positivity rate has dropped and vaccinations have started in the area, public health officials continue to encourage residents to follow COVID-19 precautions and guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask.

Mills County was at 1,242 cases out of 6,469 individuals tested, with 1,047 recoveries, on Wednesday, according to IDPH data on the state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 13 deaths in the county.

Mills County’s 14-day positivity rate was 12.5%.

Harrison County’s 14-day rate remains above 20%, and was at 23.4% Wednesday. The county had 1,366 positive cases out of 5,263 individuals tested, with 1,041 recoveries and 52 deaths.