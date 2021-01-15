Pottawattamie County nears end of phase 1A vaccinations

Wyant said he feared if the county took 1,000 doses and started vaccinations in priority group 1B, the state would withhold further vaccine until the entire state moved into the priority group.

A message to Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand asking about repercussions for moving to the 1B population wasn’t immediately returned on Friday. Calls to Ken Sharp, chair of the state’s Infectious Disease Advisory Council, for comment regarding vaccine policy also weren’t immediately returned on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Ekstrand followed up on questions from the Nonpareil regarding vaccine allotments. She said the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine — which requires extreme cold storage and two shots 21 days apart — has been allotted in Iowa for long-term care facilities.

Vaccinations at long-term care facilities are set to be completed by the end of January, and Pfizer will allocated to local partners, Ekstrand said. The Iowa Department of Public Health has been working with Pottawattamie County officials to increase their vaccine storage capacity and the state has purchased an ultra-cold freezer for Pottawattamie County that is expected to arrive in January to help support storage needs for Pfizer in southwest Iowa.