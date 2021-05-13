Pottawattamie County prepares to open vaccinations to 12-15 age group after FDA, CDC approval

Wyant said he hopes the county will be able to offer the vaccine at schools it’s already held clinics at — including schools in Council Bluffs — when second doses are administered. Clinics held Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights and on Saturdays at the Veterans Affairs building, 623 Sixth Ave., will be available to the age range for those that come in with a parent.

The county administered 87 shots at Lewis Central on Tuesday, bringing the total done at schools to around 500. Wyant said updated numbers show 27,847 residents have received both shots of a two-dose series — both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots — good for about 30% of eligible residents. Another 5,970 residents have received their first shot, while 1,792 residents have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Wednesday, the county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 7.2%, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. There have been a total of 12,219 COVID-19 cases in the county, with 168 deaths. No new deaths have been reported at the state site since at least May 7.

