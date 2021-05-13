Pottawattamie County prepares to open vaccinations to 12-15 age group after FDA, CDC approval

Pottawattamie County Public Health is expecting authorization from the state this week to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children age 12 to 15.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to that age group. Adults and children 16 and older were already approved. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday voted in agreement with the FDA.
According to the ACIP website, the committee includes 15 voting members responsible for making vaccine recommendations. Fourteen members have expertise in vaccinology, immunology, pediatrics, internal medicine, nursing, family medicine, virology, public health, infectious diseases, and/or preventive medicine, while one member is a consumer representative “who provides perspectives on the social and community aspects of vaccination.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said with the ACIP’s recommendation, the Iowa Department of Public Health was expected to allow county departments to begin vaccinations on the age group this week.
Wyant said the county would offer vaccines to the age group — with parental permission — at schools it has left to hit as it works its way through school systems in Pottawattamie County.
Wyant said he hopes the county will be able to offer the vaccine at schools it’s already held clinics at — including schools in Council Bluffs — when second doses are administered. Clinics held Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights and on Saturdays at the Veterans Affairs building, 623 Sixth Ave., will be available to the age range for those that come in with a parent.
The county administered 87 shots at Lewis Central on Tuesday, bringing the total done at schools to around 500. Wyant said updated numbers show 27,847 residents have received both shots of a two-dose series — both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots — good for about 30% of eligible residents. Another 5,970 residents have received their first shot, while 1,792 residents have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
On Wednesday, the county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 7.2%, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. There have been a total of 12,219 COVID-19 cases in the county, with 168 deaths. No new deaths have been reported at the state site since at least May 7.