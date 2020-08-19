Pottawattamie County Public Health director discusses state COVID-19 numbers glitch

The current curve looks flatter than it should and the recent rates of positive tests are lower than they should be, Jones told the AP.

Wyant said the glitch doesn’t dramatically change his perception of the current state of the pandemic in Pottawattamie County. He did note that on a call Tuesday with state officials, “the state offered little explanation, other than they were working to correct a problem.”

“The number of people who would’ve gotten multiple tests would’ve been fairly small,” he said, noting that the number of tests in the county is still well behind the county’s population of more than 93,000. “As far as our percentage wise, it would not have thrown us off much. I haven’t seen any big effect on our area from that.”

Asked if he’s confident in the state’s numbers as schools reopen — Iowa Western started classes Monday, Heartland Christian returns to class Thursday and Council Bluffs Schools and Lewis Central return on Aug. 24 — Wyant said he is.

“Even with this glitch, I still feel those 14-day averages are reflective of the current status of where we’re at,” he said.