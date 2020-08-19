Pottawattamie County Public Health director discusses state COVID-19 numbers glitch

There have been 1,428 positive COVID-19 tests in Pottawattamie County, which includes two new cases reported as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
With 16,314 tests, the county’s positive rate remained at 8.8%, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state listed 1,100 recoveries.
And the state listed 30 deaths in the county, though Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said he’s still working to clear that up with the Iowa Department of Public Health. As far as Wyant knows, there have been 29 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The 14-day average positive rate for the county, used by the state in tracking school districts, was 9.1% as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state site. Mills County was at 5.7%. The state has said schools can request a shift to all virtual learning if the 14-day average positive rate is 15% or higher.
On Monday, the Associated Press and other outlets reported a data error that could downplay the current severity of the coronavirus. The numbers are skewed because some people tested negative earlier but recently tested positive. Iowa’s system has been recording their new positive results as having happened when their original negative results were reported.
The glitch was discovered by Iowa City nurse practitioner Dana Jones, who told the AP, “It’s just horrifying. We have no idea what’s going on, really.”
The current curve looks flatter than it should and the recent rates of positive tests are lower than they should be, Jones told the AP.
Wyant said the glitch doesn’t dramatically change his perception of the current state of the pandemic in Pottawattamie County. He did note that on a call Tuesday with state officials, “the state offered little explanation, other than they were working to correct a problem.”
“The number of people who would’ve gotten multiple tests would’ve been fairly small,” he said, noting that the number of tests in the county is still well behind the county’s population of more than 93,000. “As far as our percentage wise, it would not have thrown us off much. I haven’t seen any big effect on our area from that.”
Asked if he’s confident in the state’s numbers as schools reopen — Iowa Western started classes Monday, Heartland Christian returns to class Thursday and Council Bluffs Schools and Lewis Central return on Aug. 24 — Wyant said he is.
“Even with this glitch, I still feel those 14-day averages are reflective of the current status of where we’re at,” he said.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were 13 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with six in intensive care, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The site listed 184 inpatient beds, 17 ICU beds and 49 ventilators. There were two COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.