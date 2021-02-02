Pottawattamie County releases additional vaccine details

Vaccines for veterans

Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system’s website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.

The state’s vaccine dashboard also includes information on the number of vaccine doses administered and series completed. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.

Vaccine scarcity

Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said that locally, vaccine has been scarce.

“On both sides of the river, altogether we’re just short on vaccine,” Wyant said on Saturday, asking the public to, “please be patient as we work through this process. With the amount of allocation available, there’s just not enough for everybody at one time. We have the ability to do it, we’re ready to do it, we just don’t have the vaccine to do it.”

COVID-19 in southwest Iowa