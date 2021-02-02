Pottawattamie County releases additional vaccine details

Pottawattamie County Public Health expects to get a steady stream of at least 600 to 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. The agency said Monday it expects it that amount, with allocations increasing through February.
The county is starting phase 1B — the phase, which has five tiers, is open to adults 65 and older, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, food processing worker, and “other defined agencies.”
The county will also continue to offer opportunities for those in the phase 1A population who haven’t already received shots a chance to be vaccinated.
The county noted there are 30,000 residents in the phase 1B population and officials have asked for patience as the vaccination process continues.
Residents 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated during all tiers of phase 1B. Half of the county’s weekly allotments will go toward those 65 and older, with the other half for populations in the five tiers.
The county is setting up clinics for the five tiers, with school employees, law enforcement and childcare employees in the first tier. Pottawattamie County Public Health is working directly with designated agencies to set up vaccinations. The first such clinic is scheduled for Saturday.
Pharmacies will be handling the majority of the 65 and older population in southwest Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a vaccine dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
To find out about participating pharmacies go to the site, click “vaccine information” and then click “vaccine provider information” before selecting a county. The page will include a list of participating pharmacies, with links to their websites to sign up. Each provider will manage its owns vaccine appointments.
As of Monday, the pharmacy websites did not appear to have a portal for signing up for an appointment.
Harrison County Home & Public Health said it will be handling vaccinations of the tiered populations by directly working with agencies and organizations.
Mills County Public Health said it is doing some vaccinations for the 65 and older population, in addition to pharmacies. The county’s vaccination hotline is 712-274-3643.
Vaccination information
The phase 1B tiers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health:
Tier 1 — First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, child welfare and social workers; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, early childhood education employees and childcare workers.
Tier 2 — Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff.
Tier 3 — Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not including college students in dormitories; government officials, including staff, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Tier 4 — Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.
Tier 5 — Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.
As noted above, adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated throughout all five tiers.
Phase 1C will include persons aged 65–74 years, persons aged 16–64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 and essential workers not previously included in phase 1A or 1B, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state has not announced when that will begin.
On Monday, the state reported there have 1,333 COVID-19 vaccine series completed for Pottawattamie County residents, with a total — including full series — of 5,139 first doses administered. Pottawattamie County providers have administered 1,578 series and 5,644 first doses
Mills County was at 194 series for residents, with 952 series completed, and 112 series completed and 644 shots administered by providers.
And, Harrison County was at 309 series among residents, 1,064 first doses for residents, with 95 series and 424 shots by providers.
Vaccines for veterans
Additionally, the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has been administering vaccine to area veterans. According to to the system’s website, vaccinations are open to VA health care personnel, veterans living in VA long-term care facilities and veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk criteria. The site said at many VA health care facilities this group includes all veterans who are at least 75 years old.
The state’s vaccine dashboard also includes information on the number of vaccine doses administered and series completed. Go to coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.
Vaccine scarcity
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said that locally, vaccine has been scarce.
“On both sides of the river, altogether we’re just short on vaccine,” Wyant said on Saturday, asking the public to, “please be patient as we work through this process. With the amount of allocation available, there’s just not enough for everybody at one time. We have the ability to do it, we’re ready to do it, we just don’t have the vaccine to do it.”
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
On Monday, Iowa Department of Public Health data showed an additional 11 COVID-19 deaths since the Nonpareil’s last reporting, bringing the total to 126. The state reported 995 active COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County. There were 9,347 positive cases out of 42,640 individuals tested, with 8,352 recoveries.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 12.7%.
There were 5,696 individuals tested for COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County in January, compared to 8,343 tested in December and 11,141 tested in November.
The state reported 1,401 total cases in Mills County, out of 7,002 individuals tested, with 1,292 recoveries. There have been 17 deaths in the county and its 14-day rate was 8.6%.
And in Harrison County, there were 1,613 total cases out of 5,870 individuals tested, with 1,402 recoveries.
Online resources
COVID testing and vaccine information — coronavirus.iowa.gov
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management COVID-19 information — https://pcema-ia.org/covid-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health — publichealth.pottcounty-ia.gov
Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 information — idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 information — cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html