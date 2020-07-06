Pottawattamie County reports 12th COVID-19 death

A 12th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the death Monday in a release. Messages to department officials regarding the age of resident and other questions weren't immediately returned Monday.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 730 positive cases in the county around 2 p.m. on Monday. There have been 9,914 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 7.4%, down from the 7.5% listed on Friday and most of last week. The state listed 635 recoveries.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it would no longer issue daily press releases on COVID-19 going forward.
"PCPH will issue press releases when new information or guidance is available," the department said, directing people to the agency's Facebook page.
In the release, the county department also noted that the Iowa Department of Public Health has changed the process for COVID-19 reporting in Iowa.
"IDPH will continue to send positive COVID-19 case information to local health departments across the state with the expectation that the local health departments conduct the initial contact investigation and contact tracing for each case," Pottawattamie County Public Health said in a release.
The state public health department has also changed its process for deeming an individual recovered, with residents now considered "recovered" 28 days after diagnosis unless they contact their local public health department to indicate they are still symptomatic, have increased symptoms or are hospitalized.
"Until this change, local health departments made frequent contact with each COVID-19 case to check symptoms, offer guidance and track each individual through their recovery," Pottawattamie County Public Health said. "Per the updated IDPH guidance, Pottawattamie County Public Health will conduct the initial contact investigation and contact tracing with each new COVID-19 case, then mark the case as recovered after 28 days, unless an individual notifies PCPH they are still symptomatic."
Pottawattamie County Public Health said: "COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities. PCPH urges you to continue practicing social/ physical distancing, wearing face coverings in public, washing hands, using hand sanitizer, and disinfecting surfaces. If you are sick, stay home."