Pottawattamie County reports 12th COVID-19 death

A 12th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the death Monday in a release. Messages to department officials regarding the age of resident and other questions weren't immediately returned Monday.

The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 730 positive cases in the county around 2 p.m. on Monday. There have been 9,914 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 7.4%, down from the 7.5% listed on Friday and most of last week. The state listed 635 recoveries.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said it would no longer issue daily press releases on COVID-19 going forward.

"PCPH will issue press releases when new information or guidance is available," the department said, directing people to the agency's Facebook page.

In the release, the county department also noted that the Iowa Department of Public Health has changed the process for COVID-19 reporting in Iowa.