Pottawattamie County reports 12th COVID-19 death

“IDPH will continue to send positive COVID-19 case information to local health departments across the state with the expectation that the local health departments conduct the initial contact investigation and contact tracing for each case,” Pottawattamie County Public Health said in a release.

The state public health department has also changed its process for deeming an individual recovered, with residents now considered “recovered” 28 days after diagnosis unless they contact their local public health department to indicate they are still symptomatic, have increased symptoms or are hospitalized.

“Until this change, local health departments made frequent contact with each COVID-19 case to check symptoms, offer guidance and track each individual through their recovery,” Pottawattamie County Public Health said. “Per the updated IDPH guidance, Pottawattamie County Public Health will conduct the initial contact investigation and contact tracing with each new COVID-19 case, then mark the case as recovered after 28 days, unless an individual notifies PCPH they are still symptomatic.”

Wyant said Pottawattamie County has seen a downward trend in cases, “which has been greet.”

He added, “we‘re waiting to see what happens with the July 4 holiday,” noting an increase after Memorial Day.