Pottawattamie County reports 13th COVID-19 death
Pottawattamie County reports 13th COVID-19 death

A woman exits the Mid-America Center after being tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

A 13th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said Wednesday an elderly Council Bluffs man 81 years or older has died.

At 12:30 p.m., coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 16 new cases of the COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, in Pottawattamie County. There have been 755 positive cases out of 10,188 tests, for a positive rate of 7.4%. There have been 646 recoveries.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said five residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

In a release, the department said it "reminds residents they should not visit the local Emergency Room/Departments to be tested for COVID-19."

There are two TestIowa sites in Council Bluffs, at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com to receive a testing date and time.

"If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please contact your doctor before arriving at the clinic or an emergency room," Pottawattamie County Public Health said.

