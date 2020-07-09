Pottawattamie County reports 13th COVID-19 death

A 13th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Wednesday an elderly Council Bluffs man who was 81 years or older has died.
According to the, seven of the deaths in the county have been among residents 81 or older, four in the 61 to 80 age range and one each in the 18 to 40 and 41 to 60 age ranges.
On Wednesday at 3 p.m., coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 17 new cases of COVID-19 over a roughly 24-hour period in Pottawattamie County. There have been 756 positive cases out of 10,224 tests, for a positive rate of 7.4%. There have been 646 recoveries.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said five residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 32,505 positive cases, including 481 new cases over the 24-hour time frame. There have been 346,980 tests in Iowa, for a 9.4% positive rate. The state reported nine additional deaths, for a total of 734. Recoveries rose by almost 400, from 25,546 to 25,954.
In a release, Pottawattamie County Public Health said it “reminds residents they should not visit the local emergency room/departments to be tested for COVID-19.”
There are two TestIowa sites in Council Bluffs, at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com to receive a testing date and time.
“If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please contact your doctor before arriving at the clinic or an emergency room,” Pottawattamie County Public Health said.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Mills County Public Health reported six new cases on Wednesday. Two of the individuals are 18 to 40 years old, three are 41 to 60 and one is 61 to 80 years old.
According to coronavirus.iowa.com, Shelby County listed three new cases, the only new cases in the area the Nonpareil has been tracking. The state website is updating constantly.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 756 cases, 646 recoveries, 10,224 tests, 7.4% of those tested have come back positive, 13 deaths
Mills County — 43 cases, 33 recoveries, 2,022 tests, 2.1%
Harrison County — 54 cases, 46 recoveries, 1,125 tests, 4.8%
Cass County — 24 cases, 18 recoveries, 909 tests, 2.6%
Shelby County — 117 cases, 105 recoveries, 1,131 tests, 10.3%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, eight recoveries, 819 tests, 1.2%, two deaths
Monona County — 77 cases, 55 recoveries, 945 tests, 8.1%
Crawford County — 678 cases, 622 recoveries, 3,011 tests, 22.5%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,250 tests, 1.6%
Fremont County — eight cases, seven recoveries, 428 tests, 1.9%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with three in intensive care, remaining the same as Tuesday.
The region has 204 inpatient beds available, 27 intensive care beds available and 67 ventilators available. There are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.