Pottawattamie County reports 13th COVID-19 death

A 13th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said Wednesday an elderly Council Bluffs man who was 81 years or older has died.

According to the, seven of the deaths in the county have been among residents 81 or older, four in the 61 to 80 age range and one each in the 18 to 40 and 41 to 60 age ranges.

On Wednesday at 3 p.m., coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 17 new cases of COVID-19 over a roughly 24-hour period in Pottawattamie County. There have been 756 positive cases out of 10,224 tests, for a positive rate of 7.4%. There have been 646 recoveries.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said five residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Statewide, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 32,505 positive cases, including 481 new cases over the 24-hour time frame. There have been 346,980 tests in Iowa, for a 9.4% positive rate. The state reported nine additional deaths, for a total of 734. Recoveries rose by almost 400, from 25,546 to 25,954.

In a release, Pottawattamie County Public Health said it “reminds residents they should not visit the local emergency room/departments to be tested for COVID-19.”