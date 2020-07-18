Pottawattamie County reports 14th COVID-19 death

Pottawattamie County has reported a 14th COVID-19 death.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Friday a Council Bluffs woman 81 or older has died after contracting the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The county reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while seeing a slight uptick in positive rate. Around 3 p.m., coronavirus.iowa.gov reported 894 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The state website updates constantly throughout the day.
With 11,971 tests, the county’s positive rate is 7.5% — up after remaining at 7.4% for more than a week, but still below the roughly 10% threshold used as a marker by public health officials. The state website listed seven new recoveries, for a total of 690.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Mills County listed three new cases, Montgomery County listed two and Harrison, Crawford, Monona, Page and Fremont Counties listed one.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 894 cases, 690 recoveries, 11,973 tests, 7.45% of those tested have come back positive, 14 deaths
Mills County — 58 cases, 32 recoveries, 2,253 tests, 2.6%
Harrison County — 68 cases, 48 recoveries, 1,294 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 29 cases, 24 recoveries, 1,045 tests, 2.8%
Shelby County — 125 cases, 113 recoveries, 1,265 tests, 9.9%
Montgomery County — 18 cases, 10 recoveries, 968 tests, 1.9%, two deaths
Monona County — 79 cases, 62 recoveries, 1,003 tests, 7.9%
Crawford County — 685 cases, 641 recoveries, 3,224 tests, 21.2%, three deaths
Page County — 24 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,385 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — 13 cases, six recoveries, 485 tests, 2.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven in intensive care — up one and two from Thursday, respectively.
The region has 179 inpatient beds available, down 16 from a day before, 26 intensive care beds available and 61 ventilators available, both comparable to Thursday. There is one hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, down one.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St. and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
Concerned about COVID-19?
