Pottawattamie County reports 15th COVID-19 death

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported a 15th COVID-19 death on Saturday, a Council Bluffs man age 81 or older.

There were five new cases of the disease in the county at coronavirus.iowa.gov on Saturday evening, with the additional cases covering a more than 24-hour time frame. There are 899 positive cases in the county out of 11,991 tests, for a positive rate of 7.5%.

The state website, which updates constantly throughout the day, listed six new new recoveries, for a total of 696.

Information about COVID-19

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.