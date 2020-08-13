Pottawattamie County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases; association issues facial coverings guidance

Pottawattamie County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 over a just-under 24-hour period.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, there were 1,365 cases listed in Pottawattamie County at coronavirus.iowa.gov, up from 1,344 at 4 p.m. Wednesday. That's out of 15,744 tests, for an 8.7% positive rate.
The website said 11 new cases were reported Wednesday, with five new cases as of Thursday afternoon.
The site listed 1,014 recoveries. There have been 29 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Statewide, the site listed 50,337 positive cases out of 538,100 tests, for a 9.4% positive rate. There have been 957 deaths and 39,307 recoveries.
Medical colleges association issues mask guidance
This week, the Association of American Medical Colleges issued national guidance on face coverings to combat the pandemic.
The association said it compiled the latest scientific information on mask usage from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and public health experts, reviewed by the association's Research and Action Institute staff and national public health and policy leaders, into "one commonsense, scientific approach to mask wearing to help prevent and lower the transmission of the coronavirus."
The Washington D.C.-based Association of American Medical Colleges, founded in 1876, is a nonprofit organization "dedicated to transforming health care through medical education, patient care, medical research, and community collaborations."
The association said the following guidelines are recommended for wearing cloth face coverings:
- Face coverings should cover both your nose and mouth and should be well-fitted to minimize gaps around your nose and chin.
- Cloth face masks should have at least two layers (three layers when possible). Studies have shown a double-layer cloth face covering was significantly better at reducing the droplet spread caused by coughing and sneezing, as compared to a single-layer mask.
- Loosely folded face coverings and bandanna-style coverings are better than no coverings; however, they still allow for the smallest aerosolized respiratory droplets to be dispersed.
The association said when mandatory face covering requirements are in effect, "they should account for differences in the way the coronavirus spreads indoors versus outside."
Indoors:
- The use of face coverings is critically important when indoors. Superspreader events, in which an infected individual causes many subsequent infections, are likely to occur indoors.
- Everyone 2 years old and older should wear a mask indoors around people who do not live in their household, including in elevators, restaurants, cars, buses and airplanes.
- If you are inside your own house and only around members of your household, masks are not needed.
- All businesses open to the public, no matter how limited, should insist that all customers wear masks while indoors.
Outdoors:
- Everyone 2 years old and older should wear a mask in public settings.
- When outdoors and expecting to be around others, the safest option is to wear a mask, even when briefly passing by others (e.g., running or walking by someone on the sidewalk).
- If you are outdoors and not expecting to be around others, masks are not needed.
- Avoid nonessential activities and gatherings that bring people within 6 feet of each other or cause a more forceful exhalation, such as playing sports or singing, with or without face coverings.
The association noted, "as knowledge grows about COVID-19 and its methods of spread and transmission, these guidelines will be regularly reevaluated and updated."
“These guidelines are meant to provide everyone around the country with a unified approach to wearing face masks and correct the often-conflicting messaging and misinformation out there,” Dr. Atul Grover, executive director of the AAMC Research and Action Institute, said in a release. “Until we develop a vaccine and better therapeutics, prevention is the key to reducing the impact of this pandemic. The quicker we make face coverings our ‘new normal,’ the faster we can gain control over COVID-19.”
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
Concerned about COVID-19?
