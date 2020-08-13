Pottawattamie County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases; association issues facial coverings guidance

Pottawattamie County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 over a just-under 24-hour period.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, there were 1,365 cases listed in Pottawattamie County at coronavirus.iowa.gov, up from 1,344 at 4 p.m. Wednesday. That's out of 15,744 tests, for an 8.7% positive rate.

The website said 11 new cases were reported Wednesday, with five new cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The site listed 1,014 recoveries. There have been 29 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Statewide, the site listed 50,337 positive cases out of 538,100 tests, for a 9.4% positive rate. There have been 957 deaths and 39,307 recoveries.

Medical colleges association issues mask guidance

This week, the Association of American Medical Colleges issued national guidance on face coverings to combat the pandemic.