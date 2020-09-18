Pottawattamie County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, investigates death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pottawattamie County Public Health officials are working to determine if a 37th resident has died from COVID-19.

The state COVID-19 website listed the death on Thursday. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the department is working to verify the death, noting local hospitals did not report a new death.

A message to the Iowa Department of Public Health wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

The county saw an increase of 24 positive cases over a 24-hour period, with 1,894 cases out of 19,635 tests at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 1,568 recoveries in the county.

Pottawattamie County’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 9.9%.

Iowa saw 24 new new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to state data. There are 77,204 cases out of 720,625 tests, an increase from 365 cases from 24 hours earlier.

The Associated Press reported that a White House Coronavirus Task Force reported released Sunday continued to place Iowa in the red zone for cases. The task force noted Iowa has seen a decrease in new cases in the past week.