Pottawattamie County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, investigates death

Pottawattamie County Public Health officials are working to determine if a 37th resident has died from COVID-19.
The state COVID-19 website listed the death on Thursday. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the department is working to verify the death, noting local hospitals did not report a new death.
A message to the Iowa Department of Public Health wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.
The county saw an increase of 24 positive cases over a 24-hour period, with 1,894 cases out of 19,635 tests at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 1,568 recoveries in the county.
Pottawattamie County’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 9.9%.
Iowa saw 24 new new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to state data. There are 77,204 cases out of 720,625 tests, an increase from 365 cases from 24 hours earlier.
The Associated Press reported that a White House Coronavirus Task Force reported released Sunday continued to place Iowa in the red zone for cases. The task force noted Iowa has seen a decrease in new cases in the past week.
On Thursday, the New York Times COVID-19 tracker had Iowa at 161 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, the sixth-highest rate in the country. Iowa has been at the top of the list in recent weeks.
Pottawattamie County ranked 38th-highest in the state with 158 cases per 100,000.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
