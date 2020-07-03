Pottawattamie County reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

Iowa positive coronavirus cases jump more than 650, pass 30,000 total

The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases identified in Iowa continues to increase, with 686 new positive cases reported by the state during a roughly 24-hour time period.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 30,132 cases, up from 29,446 on Wednesday. The state listed 23,942 recoveries, up from 23,588. There were no new deaths, with the number remaining at 717.

Iowa Department of Public Health data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. That is about two weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened bars and restaurants and relaxed other restrictions on large gatherings and social activities.

After media reports highlighted spikes in college towns that caused some bars and restaurants to close again, Reynolds said increased cases were tied to young adults.

She said Monday at a news conference that since mid-June, there has been a big increase in confirmed cases among adults aged 18 to 40. She continues to place the responsibility on business owners and individuals to stop the virus spread.