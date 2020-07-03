Pottawattamie County reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Three of the individuals are from Crescent, one is from Neola, and the rest are from Council Bluffs. They individuals were tested between June 25 and July 1, none of them are epidemiologically-linked.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 718 cases at 3 p.m. on Thursday, out of 9,612 tests, for a positive rate of 7.5%. The website is updating constantly. The rate has remained at or around 7.5% throughout the week. Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health said accounts for a total of 781 COVID-19 cases. Based on contact tracing investigations, 227 cases are the result of community spread.
Of the county’s cases, 176 are self-isolating, five are hospitalized — the same as Wednesday — and 569 have recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
A TestIowa is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. A second TestIowa site in the city will open at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., on July 6. Residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com to receive a testing date and time.
All Care Health Center also offers COVID-19 testing and assists those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990.
Iowa positive coronavirus cases jump more than 650, pass 30,000 total
The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases identified in Iowa continues to increase, with 686 new positive cases reported by the state during a roughly 24-hour time period.
Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 30,132 cases, up from 29,446 on Wednesday. The state listed 23,942 recoveries, up from 23,588. There were no new deaths, with the number remaining at 717.
Iowa Department of Public Health data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. That is about two weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened bars and restaurants and relaxed other restrictions on large gatherings and social activities.
After media reports highlighted spikes in college towns that caused some bars and restaurants to close again, Reynolds said increased cases were tied to young adults.
She said Monday at a news conference that since mid-June, there has been a big increase in confirmed cases among adults aged 18 to 40. She continues to place the responsibility on business owners and individuals to stop the virus spread.
“COVID-19 as you know is not over. It’s still in our communities so we all have to continue to do our part to contain and manage it and that applies to every Iowan regardless of age,” she said.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Mills County Public Health announced two new cases on Thursday, both adults between 61 and 80 years old. Crawford County reported five new cases, Cass and Shelby Counties reported four and Harrison and Monona Counties reported two, according to coronavirus.iowa.com.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 694 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 756, including epi-linked cases), 557 recoveries (per the county), 9,259 tests, 7.5% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 36 cases, 32 recoveries, 1,958 tests, 1.8%
Harrison County — 53 cases, 43 recoveries, 1,049 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 21 cases, 18 recoveries, 857 tests, 2.5%
Shelby County — 111 cases, 91 recoveries, 1,061 tests, 10.5%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, eight recoveries, 769 tests, 1.3%, two deaths
Monona County — 73 cases, 49 recoveries, 882 tests, 8.3%
Crawford County — 672 cases, 600 recoveries, 2,902 tests, 23.2%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 19 recoveries, 1,186 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — seven cases, four recoveries, 389 tests, 1.8%
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed.