Pottawattamie County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases; state reports more than 800 new cases Thursday

The state COVID-19 website listed an additional 29 cases of coronavirus Thursday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., coronavirus.iowa.gov reported 878 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the county. That's up from 849 roughly 24 hours before. The state website updates constantly throughout the day.
There have been 11,807 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 7.4%.
There have been 13 deaths in Pottawattamie County. The county lists 683 recoveries, up two from Wednesday.
In statewide tracking, Iowa on Thursday set a new high for number of new cases recorded in a 24-hour span.
The Lee Enterprises Des Moines Bureau reported the state public health department listed 830 new cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday. That surpassed the previous high of 769, established Saturday.
Before that, the previous high-water mark was 757 reported cases on May 2, according to state public health data compiled by the bureau.
The 830 newly reported cases Wednesday were not necessarily confirmed in that 24-hour span, just reported by the state in that window. The 830 newly reported cases likely were confirmed by local health officials over a span of multiple days before being reported to the state.
Also, 18 new virus-related deaths were reported Thursday by the state public health department. That is the largest one-day total since June 2.
Similar to the new cases, the 18 newly reported deaths did not necessarily occur in the past 24 hours, but more likely occurred over a span of multiple days.
Overall, the rolling average of new cases continue to trend upward to a second peak, nearly matching the previous peak in early May.
The rolling average of new deaths also has been slowly increasing over the past three weeks, as has the number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Mills County Public Health reported two new cases, both adults age 19 to 40.
"Over the last week or so Mills County has seen a significant increase in new confirmed Cases. It is time for Mills County residents to come together to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the department said in a release. "What we do, or don’t do, in public not only affects us, as an individual, but everyone around us. We need to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our community as a whole. The effect our actions have on the world around us can go on unnoticed as those effects do not have an immediate impact on our lives. Residents of long-term care facilities feel these effects every day. Their visitation restrictions coupled with other social distancing rules they must follow are a direct result of the continued rise of positive cases in our county."
"Remember that it is more important than ever to practice physical distancing, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm and stay at home when you are ill," Mills County Public Health continued. "Be mindful of those around you and remember that we are all in this together. Wear a mask if there is a possibility you will be within 6 feet of someone you don’t live with."
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Shelby, Harrison and Crawford Counties reported four new cases and Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties reported one.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 878 cases, 683 recoveries, 11,807 tests, 7.4% of those tested have come back positive, 13 deaths
Mills County — 55 cases, 32 recoveries, 2,221 tests, 2.5%
Harrison County — 67 cases, 48 recoveries, 1,276 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 29 cases, 24 recoveries, 1,036 tests, 2.8%
Shelby County — 125 cases, 113 recoveries, 1,247 tests, 10%
Montgomery County — 16 cases, 10 recoveries, 940 tests, 1.8%, two deaths
Monona County — 78 cases, 62 recoveries, 1,001 tests, 7.8%
Crawford County — 684 cases, 641 recoveries, 3,215 tests, 21.3%, three deaths
Page County — 23 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,368 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — 12 cases, six recoveries, 481 tests, 2.5%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up two from Wednesday, with five in intensive care, up one from Wednesday.
The region has 194 inpatient beds available, 25 intensive care beds available and 62 ventilators available, all comparable to Wednesday. There are two hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public.
Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St. and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
-- Erin Murphy of the Lee Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.
