Pottawattamie County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa

“Over the last week or so Mills County has seen a significant increase in new confirmed cases. It is time for Mills County residents to come together to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department said in a release. “What we do, or don’t do, in public not only affects us, as an individual, but everyone around us. We need to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our community as a whole. The effect our actions have on the world around us can go on unnoticed as those effects do not have an immediate impact on our lives. Residents of long-term care facilities feel these effects every day. Their visitation restrictions coupled with other social distancing rules they must follow are a direct result of the continued rise of positive cases in our county.”