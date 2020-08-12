Pottawattamie County reports 29th COVID-19 death; Mills County reports first death

"If you or someone you were in close contact with tests positive for COVID-19 and told to quarantine, take it seriously. By isolating yourself from others during the full 14-day incubation period you will be doing your part to effectively stop the spread of the virus."

The state COVID-19 website listed 1,344 positive cases in Pottawattamie County at 4 p.m., an increase of 20 over a little more than 24-hour time frame between official checks by the Nonpareil. The site listed nine new cases were reported in the county on Tuesday and five on Wednesday as of 4 p.m.

The site listed 1,005 recoveries.

Information about COVID-19

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.