Pottawattamie County reports 29th COVID-19 death; Mills County reports first death

A 29th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. And Mills County reported its first death on Wednesday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said that a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old died Wednesday. The woman was not a resident at either of the long-term care facilities that have been affected by a COVID-19 outbreak.
Mills County Public Health said an adult in the 61-80 age range died at an area hospital.
“It is with a heavy heart I make this announcement and we wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes said in a release. “Mills County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 92 positive cases in Mills County out of 2,784 tests, for a 3.3% positive rate, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state site listed 55 recoveries.
Mills County Public Health said preventive health measures “are still the best defense against COVID-19.”
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces. Wear a face mask and maintain social distance when in public. If you are sick, stay home,” the department said. “Carefully consider whether certain social or recreational activities are worth putting yourself or your family at risk.
“If you or someone you were in close contact with tests positive for COVID-19 and told to quarantine, take it seriously. By isolating yourself from others during the full 14-day incubation period you will be doing your part to effectively stop the spread of the virus.”
The state COVID-19 website listed 1,344 positive cases in Pottawattamie County at 4 p.m., an increase of 20 over a little more than 24-hour time frame between official checks by the Nonpareil. The site listed nine new cases were reported in the county on Tuesday and five on Wednesday as of 4 p.m.
The site listed 1,005 recoveries.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
