Pottawattamie County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; deaths statewide now more than 800

Pottawattamie County listed three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The site listed 926 cases, up from 923 roughly 24 hours earlier. With 12,389 tests, the county's positive rate remains at 7.5%.

There have been 707 recoveries in the county, up 11 from Monday, and 15 deaths.

On Monday, the state site reported an outbreak at Risen Son Christian Village, a long-term care facility in Council Bluffs. The company said 19 residents and 11 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The state site listed 13 recoveries among residents on Tuesday.

The state reported an additional 366 new cases, for a total of 39,474 out of 423,862 — putting the positive rate in Iowa at 9.3%. The state reported five new deaths as the number in Iowa climbed to 802. The state listed 28,379 recoveries.

COVID-19 in southwest Iowa

In the region tracked by the Nonpareil, , Harrison and Montgomery County reported one new case apiece, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Crawford County was the only county to report more than 10 new tests.

Page County Public Health reported two new cases, both adults between 18 and 40 years old.