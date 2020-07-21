Pottawattamie County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; deaths statewide now more than 800

Pottawattamie County listed three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The site listed 926 cases, up from 923 roughly 24 hours earlier. With 12,389 tests, the county's positive rate remains at 7.5%.
There have been 707 recoveries in the county, up 11 from Monday, and 15 deaths.
On Monday, the state site reported an outbreak at Risen Son Christian Village, a long-term care facility in Council Bluffs. The company said 19 residents and 11 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The state site listed 13 recoveries among residents on Tuesday.
The state reported an additional 366 new cases, for a total of 39,474 out of 423,862 — putting the positive rate in Iowa at 9.3%. The state reported five new deaths as the number in Iowa climbed to 802. The state listed 28,379 recoveries.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
In the region tracked by the Nonpareil, , Harrison and Montgomery County reported one new case apiece, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Crawford County was the only county to report more than 10 new tests.
Page County Public Health reported two new cases, both adults between 18 and 40 years old.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 923 cases, 696 recoveries, 12,365 tests, 7.5% of those tested have come back positive, 15 deaths
Mills County — 60 cases, 32 recoveries, 2,323 tests, 2.6%
Harrison County — 71 cases, 51 recoveries, 1,334 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 30 cases, 28 recoveries, 1,102 tests, 2.7%
Shelby County — 125 cases, 121 recoveries, 1,306 tests, 9.6%
Montgomery County — 21 cases, 14 recoveries, 1,006 tests, 2.1%, two deaths
Monona County — 81 cases, 65 recoveries, 1,025 tests, 7.9%
Crawford County — 689 cases, 645 recoveries, 3,287 tests, 21%, three deaths
Page County — 33 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,430 tests, 2.3%
Fremont County — 14 cases, six recoveries, 518 tests, 2.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and three in intensive care.
The region has 206 inpatient beds available, 22 intensive care beds available and 60 ventilators available, both comparable to Friday. There is one hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
