Pottawattamie County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

The state COVID-19 website reported an additional 30 positive cases in Pottawattamie County on Wednesday, while the county saw another increase in its 14-day rolling average positivity rate.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, coronavirus.iowa.gov, operated by the Iowa Department of Public Health, listed 1,665 positive cases in the county, up from 1,635 24 hours earlier. There have been 17,804 tests in the county.

Deaths remained at 34, while the state listed 1,392 recoveries.

The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 9.8%, up from 9% on Tuesday.

Harrison County Home and Public Health reported a second death in the county, a man between 41 and 60 year old with “minimal underlying conditions.” There have been 150 positive cases in the county out of 1,999 tests, according to the state website, with 128 recoveries.

Iowa’s seven-day rolling average dipped slightly to 261 per 100,000 population, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. The state was at 263 per 100,000 on Tuesday. Iowa’s seven-day average remains at the top among states in U.S.

Iowa had 66,241 positive cases out of 643,945 tests on Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 793 new cases, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 48,074 recoveries.