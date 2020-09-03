Pottawattamie County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

The state COVID-19 website reported an additional 30 positive cases in Pottawattamie County on Wednesday, while the county saw another increase in its 14-day rolling average positivity rate.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, coronavirus.iowa.gov, operated by the Iowa Department of Public Health, listed 1,665 positive cases in the county, up from 1,635 24 hours earlier. There have been 17,804 tests in the county.
Deaths remained at 34, while the state listed 1,392 recoveries.
The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 9.8%, up from 9% on Tuesday.
Harrison County Home and Public Health reported a second death in the county, a man between 41 and 60 year old with “minimal underlying conditions.” There have been 150 positive cases in the county out of 1,999 tests, according to the state website, with 128 recoveries.
Iowa’s seven-day rolling average dipped slightly to 261 per 100,000 population, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. The state was at 263 per 100,000 on Tuesday. Iowa’s seven-day average remains at the top among states in U.S.
Iowa had 66,241 positive cases out of 643,945 tests on Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 793 new cases, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 48,074 recoveries.
COVID-19 info and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.