Pottawattamie County reports 31st COVID-19 death

Wyant said public health has been in frequent contact with school districts as students return to class. He said the summer sports season provided a chance to build communication.

"That was one of the great things that happened with the summer sports programs. It helped us work out our communication strains with schools," Wyant said. "And it helped schools with contact tracing in each of their buildings. Since we were able to build those pieces early on, that will help us as positive cases pop up in the schools.

"We know we’re going to get some. It’s just a matter of when it happens, and making sure there are plans in place to limit the exposure outside of that cohort of students."

Treynor was among the schools in the county that started this week, with classes beginning on Wednesday. The Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts start on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Heartland Christian School started today.

Long-term care facility outbreaks

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an outbreak at Risen Son in mid-July. A message to the long-term care facility for an update on cases wasn't immediately returned Thursday afternoon.