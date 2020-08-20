Pottawattamie County reports 31st COVID-19 death

A 31st Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a man 81 or older died Saturday. The state confirmed the death was COVID-19 related today.
At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the state COVID-19 website listed 1,471 positive cases in the county, up from the Nonpareil's last reporting of 1,458 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 1,135 recoveries, up from 1,119 Wednesday.
The 14-day average positive rate for the county, used by the state in tracking school districts, is 7.9%, up slightly from Wednesday. The rate was 9.1% on Tuesday. Wyant noted the county saw a dip after the Iowa Department of Public Health fixed a reporting glitch on coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Mills County again saw an increase in its 14-day rate, with it at 8.3% on Thursday, up from 6.8% Wednesday and 5.7% the day before.
The state has said one factor it will consider if schools request to go to virtual-only is a 15% positive rate in the district. Wyant noted, "Once it reaches a high enough point, they’ll look at that and say 'what’s going on in the community that may be affecting that?' An outbreak, say at a long-term care facility? Or is it something directly affecting students?"
Wyant said public health has been in frequent contact with school districts as students return to class. He said the summer sports season provided a chance to build communication.
"That was one of the great things that happened with the summer sports programs. It helped us work out our communication strains with schools," Wyant said. "And it helped schools with contact tracing in each of their buildings. Since we were able to build those pieces early on, that will help us as positive cases pop up in the schools.
"We know we’re going to get some. It’s just a matter of when it happens, and making sure there are plans in place to limit the exposure outside of that cohort of students."
Treynor was among the schools in the county that started this week, with classes beginning on Wednesday. The Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts start on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Heartland Christian School started today.
Long-term care facility outbreaks
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an outbreak at Risen Son in mid-July. A message to the long-term care facility for an update on cases wasn't immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
Wyant said, from the latest information he has from the outbreak at Oakland Manor, the total positive cases among residents remains at 29, with seven deaths. Wyant said the state is investigating an additional two deaths at the facility, but have not yet classified them as COVID-19 deaths.
