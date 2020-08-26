Pottawattamie County reports 32nd COVID-19 death

A Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old has died after contracting COVID-19, the 32nd death tied to coronavirus in Pottawattamie County since the pandemic began.
Pottawattamie County Public Health confirmed the death on Tuesday. Of the deaths in the county, 89% have been residents 61 or older.
At 3 p.m., the state COVID-19 website listed 1,521 cases in the county out of 17,073 tests, an increase of four cases over a 24-hour period. There were two cases apiece reported on Saturday and Sunday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state listed 1,232 cases as recoveries.
The 14-day average COVID-19 positive rate in the county was 7.5%.
Mills County Public Health, which is now reporting cases weekly, said there were 20 new cases for the week ending Wednesday. There were nine cases the week before. Over that time, the county’s 14-day positive rate increased from 6.1% to 8.2%. The state listed 118 cases in the county out of 2,989 tests.
“We want to encourage all county residents to be safe. Remember that it is more important than ever to practice physical distancing, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm and stay at home when you are ill,” Mills County Public Health officials said in a release. “Be mindful of those around you and remember that we are all in this together. Wear a mask if there is a possibility you will be within 6 feet of someone you don’t live with.”
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with five in intensive care, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The site listed 172 available inpatient beds, 20 available ICU beds and 45 available ventilators. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
There were 57,283 cases in Iowa as of Tuesday afternoon, out of 602,022 tests, for a positive rate of 9.5%. There have been 44,385 recoveries and 1,050 deaths.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
