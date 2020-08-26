Pottawattamie County reports 32nd COVID-19 death

A Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old has died after contracting COVID-19, the 32nd death tied to coronavirus in Pottawattamie County since the pandemic began.

Pottawattamie County Public Health confirmed the death on Tuesday. Of the deaths in the county, 89% have been residents 61 or older.

At 3 p.m., the state COVID-19 website listed 1,521 cases in the county out of 17,073 tests, an increase of four cases over a 24-hour period. There were two cases apiece reported on Saturday and Sunday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state listed 1,232 cases as recoveries.

The 14-day average COVID-19 positive rate in the county was 7.5%.

Mills County Public Health, which is now reporting cases weekly, said there were 20 new cases for the week ending Wednesday. There were nine cases the week before. Over that time, the county’s 14-day positive rate increased from 6.1% to 8.2%. The state listed 118 cases in the county out of 2,989 tests.